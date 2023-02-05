Khloe Kardashian was an absolute fashion queen in a leopard-print ensemble by Dolce.

Khloe rocked the skintight leopard bodysuit that hugged her long legs and went all the way up into a stylish turtleneck. Over this, she sported a matching bodysuit that brought out more of her incredible figure and included thin black straps.

She paired all of this with a striking fur coat with the same leopard-print theme so that each item almost disappeared into the next–in the most fashion-forward way possible.

The reality TV star pulled her blonde locks back into a ponytail with a couple of strands hanging free in the front to frame her gorgeous face. Her makeup was radiant, with plump lips, long lashes, and glowing highlights.

Khloe was the perfect partner for the luxurious Dolce & Gabbana, as her killer good looks and fantastic modeling skills elevated the energy of the outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The socialite captioned her post, “Wearing classic Leopard Dolce to a @dolcegabbana event feels right. Meow 🐆🐾 wearing my #CiaoKim collection.”

Khloe Kardashian is lavish in leather for her clothing line

Khloe may have a stunning appearance and impeccable taste in fashion, but she’s also incredibly hardworking–and she harnessed all three attributes to create her very own clothing line.

The businesswoman is the co-founder of Good American, along with Emma Grede. Khloe shared a breathtaking black-and-white image on Instagram to show off some of her line’s latest pieces.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black leather crop top that she paired with matching leather pants, all of which highlighted her amazing physique. The star elevated her look, quite literally, with shiny black stilettos.

Good American prides itself on promoting body acceptance, and it sells a variety of stylish pieces like the ensemble that Khloe modeled.

Khloe Kardashian wishes Natalie Halcro a happy birthday

Khloe is all-around talented and hardworking, and she makes sure to lift the women in her life up. She shared a series of photos on Instagram in order to wish her friend, Natalie Halcro, a happy birthday.

Both stars looked absolutely incredible in every photo, and the duo complemented each other in every outfit they sported. The photos showed them striking poses with just the two of them and also with groups, both big and small.

Khloe shared a heartfelt caption to dive into just how amazing Natalie is as a friend, mom, and person.

The caption included, “May I add that you are the best secret keeper! I pray you have the happiest of birthdays, and I pray you know how loved and adored you are by so many of us! ♡ I love you Nat.”