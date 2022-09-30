Khloe Kardashian in skintight catsuit with blinged out bustier and briefs twins with Chicago

Khloe Kardashian is pictured at Gabrielle’s 2016 Angel Ball. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

While stepping out with her niece, Khloe Kardashian snapped several pictures in a dazzling skintight catsuit covered in sparkling crystals.

Chicago West, 4, matched her aunt’s style by wearing a blinged-out black turtleneck.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed in the skin-hugging black catsuit while also rocking sunglasses and silver cross necklaces.

Kardashian wore her blonde-highlighted hair in a high bun with bangs perfectly framing her face.

Her tall and slim figure looked killer as she paired the outfit with matching black boot heels.

Also wearing shades, young Chicago wore her curly hair down as she grinned and posed for pictures alongside Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian’s weight loss journey

This past year, the model and reality television star exhibited her slimmed-down figure via her social media, often showing off her abs in various outfits and styles.

During the summer, Kardashian showcased her hourglass figure in different bikinis as she hit the beach and lounged in the sun.

Posting one photo to her Instagram account this past July, she showed off her toned abs as she appeared to relax on a boat.

“Don’t forget, the crown may tilt at times but it never falls,” she captioned her photo, posing with shades and damp hair in the brown two-piece bikini.

While posing in a brown minidress by Dolce & Gabbana, the 38-year-old absolutely stunned in a photo she shared with her over 270 million Instagram followers in May 2022.

Kardashian showed off her curves in the skintight dress, which highlighted her waistline and hips.

The reality television star’s current love life

Though Kardashian reportedly experienced a recent and public breakup with ex-boyfriend and NBA baller Tristan Thompson, it seems that she may have gotten back on the horse.

After being photographed with Italian actor-model and singer Michele Morrone during Milan Fashion Week, rumors began swirling that the two might be romantically linked.

In the captured photo, Morrone held Kardashian by her waist as he stared at her seductively.

Neither Morrone nor Kardashian has confirmed or denied the speculation.

The Los Angeles native reportedly called it quits with Tristan after a years-long on-again-off-again relationship.

The Chicago Bulls player made headlines over the past year after news came out that he fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while with Kardashian.

Per People, the entrepreneur and socialite revealed in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she accepted a marriage proposal from the professional athlete in February 2021, meaning that the couple was secretly engaged months before the news of Tristan’s child with Nichols was made public.