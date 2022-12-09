Khloe Kardashian looked stunning on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Like a fine wine, Khloe Kardashian just keeps getting better with age, and she proved it last night in a skintight miniskirt by her brand, GOOD AMERICAN.

The stunning mother of two strutted her stuff on the red carpet at the first-ever REVOLVE Winterland event in LA, her confidence shining through each photo.

Khloe’s thigh-skimming black skirt matched her faux leather blazer, and she completed the ensemble with a fitted tank top and strappy heels.

Now, to say her famous figure looked amazing would be a total understatement, as the fabric clung to her body.

Not to mention, her thick blonde tresses looked fresh out of the salon and full of volume as they cascaded around her face.

She expressed her love for the garments in the caption, adding, “The perfect holiday look for the @revolve winterland last night ❄️ thank you for having me!!! I can’t wait to come back.”

Of course, as the proud owner of her very own brand, it’s no surprise that Khloe’s Instagram is chock-full of GOOD AMERICAN content.

Khloe Kardashian stunned in denim to promote new boots by GOOD AMERICAN

Khloe shared her excitement as she announced the release of a new pair of boots by her thriving brand, GOOD AMERICAN.

The fashion line is dedicated to making women of all sizes feel confident and sexy from head to toe through a variety of sizes, colors, and styles.

The 38-year-old California native modeled the thigh-high suede boots with a denim mini skirt and matching cropped jacket for a truly unforgettable look.

As a business owner who clearly knows what she’s doing, Khloe often promotes the brand on her personal social media pages, and there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon.

Khloe Kardashian went full glam for the People’s Choice Awards in all-black

Khloe posed alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and best friend, Malika Haqq, in a striking black ensemble to celebrate the People’s Choice Awards.

The stunning socialite looked fierce in the moody getup, with figure-flattering pants, a strapless top, and a dramatically unveiled back.

Oh, but the best part was her wild mane of hair, which had been teased to the heavens for the star-studded event!

Of course, being a reality TV star means having your personal life out there for the world to see, and it’s no secret that Khloe’s been going through a lot this past year.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October, Khloe opened up about her very public split from the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, saying she’s still “learning to unlove” him.

She explained further, “I think people, whether it be family or friends or anyone that you’re telling your story to, they’re like, ‘okay, so move on,’ and I’m like, ‘no.’ It’s not that easy.”