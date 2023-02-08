Khloe Kardashian went full gram for a stunning black and white photo.

The 38-year-old beauty wore a leather corset as she posed in a bed with a pair of distressed jeans from her brand, Good American.

She let her long hair flow, which was styled by Andrew Fitzsimons, as she closed her eyes for the sizzling photo.

Khloe posed with a can of soda in her hand as she added semi-sheer elbow-length hand gloves to complete the look.

She credited MUA Ash K Holm for the glam, Priscilla Valles for the hair extensions, and Greg Swales for the photography.

The Kardashians star shared the photo with her 293 million Instagram followers and added a Keeping Up With the Kardashians classic quote in the caption.

“Stop taking pictures of yourself, your sisters going to jail,” she wrote alongside the photo.

KUWTK fans would recall in 2008, Khloe was charged with a DUI and was ordered to serve a month-long sentence.

The series followed Khloe’s DUI arrest, and in a scene in the former E! reality series, Kim Kardashian took a selfie on the car ride to jail.

Kris Jenner quipped, “Kim would you stop taking pictures of yourself your sister’s going to jail.”

Due to overcrowding, Khloe ended up only spending a few hours in jail and has not been charged with a DUI since the incident.

Khloe Kardashian wore Prada for a Sorbet magazine cover shoot

Khloe was dripped in Prada for a stunning photoshoot for Sorbet Magazine. She had her hair styled in gorgeous bangs as she posed for several photos.

The publication took a close-up photo of The Good American founder, who had her hair dirty blonde in soft waves.

In the snap shared on Instagram, she wore a white Prada tank top and a chunky gold necklace.

In another photo for the cover story, Khloe wore a sleeveless Prada minidress that matched her chunky gold necklaces.

In the second slide of the IG post, the stunning mother of two showed her slender and toned legs.

She had on pointy-toe gold heels to complete the high-fashion outfit. Khloe opened up about her fitness transformation and other business ventures in the cover story.

Khloe Kardashian poses in bed in a different Good American photoshoot

Khloe can’t get enough of a bedroom glamour shoot, as she stunned in a previous shoot for Good American.

In the IG post, she shared both a colored and black and white snap in the sizzling denim jeans.

In the glamor shot, Khloe arched her back and looked at the camera with one hand on her head.