Khloe Kardashian looked stunning in a leopard print get-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian embraced her wild style as she donned a leopard print ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana.

The 38-year-old media personality and socialite puckered her lips as she showed off her outfit. She tagged Dolce & Gabbana in her selfie and Ciao Kim.

Ciao Kim is the collection that Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana and launched in September 2022.

However, Dolce & Gabbana outdid themselves with Khloe’s latest look. The ensemble included a gorgeous, soft-looking leopard print jacket that Khloe wore open over a long-sleeve shirt.

She paired her outfit with a sleek, matching leopard print purse. She also wore a pair of sunglasses with black frames speckled with brown that matched the leopard colors.

Khloe topped off her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Khloe Kardashian gave credit to Dolce & Gabbana

Khloe made sure to give credit to Dolce & Gabbana as she showed off her gorgeous outfit. The beautifully designed leopard print is just the latest Dolce & Gabbana design shared by the Kardashians.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time that Khloe has shown her affinity for Dolce & Gabbana designs. Back in September, Khloe made an appearance at Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring Summer 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week.

The brand did not disappoint as they designed an eye-catching, bejeweled corset for Khloe. She paired the corset with a matching bottom and wore both pieces over a sleek black catsuit.

Khloe also had a bejeweled handbag to match her glittering ensemble. After the show, she took to Instagram to share her stunning outfit.

In her caption, she indicated that Dolce & Gabbana had raided their archives for inspiration for her outfit, recreating a vintage piece.

Khloe never fails to stun in Dolce & Gabbana, and the brand has remained a favorite among the entire Kardashian family.

Khloe is the co-founder of Good American

Khloe also boasts some experience in fashion design herself. She is the co-founder of the clothing brand Good American along with Emma Grede.

Grede is also a founding partner of Kim’s SKIMS clothing line. As a result, Good American follows a similar mission as SKIMS, which is to provide clothing solutions for the modern woman.

The brand strives to listen to and learn from its customers because every woman deserves comfort and support from their clothes. Khloe frequently promotes the brand via social media advertisements.

Most recently, the brand dropped a new collection called Diamond Life, a blingy line that Khloe modeled herself. Given her past bejeweled fashion styles, it isn’t surprising she would get behind the Diamond Life collection.

She also endorsed the collection on her personal page. For the promotion, she held a kitty and squatted on her haunches to show off her gorgeous translucent, diamond-studded high-heel pumps.

Khloe’s social media endorsements and her affinity for bold styles have aided in further establishing her Good American brand.