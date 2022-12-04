Khloe Kardashian pictured at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian looks stunning in a tight leather corset in a new photo.

The 38-year-old reality TV star, who welcomed a son in July via surrogacy, has been looking better than ever.

Her gym-honed physique makes her the perfect model for her buzzing clothing brand.

Kardashian and businesswoman Emma Grede launched the body-acceptance-focused line, Good American, in 2016.

Kardashian let her long blonde hair flow as she posed, sitting pretty on a bed for the sultry snap.

She wore a leather corset, Good American jeans, and elbow-length sheer gloves. She accessorized with a diamond choker for the black-and-white Instagram photo.

The businesswoman shared the photo with her whopping 281 million Instagram followers, adding the caption, “you’re cute jeans.”

Khloe Kardashian shows her incredibly toned abs in the ‘perfect boots’

Kardashian shows some skin in a matching jean miniskirt and cropped denim jacket, which revealed her tiny waist and rock-hard abs

The Kardashians star went braless for the photoshoot for her Good American brand wearing the Belted Maxi Denim Jacket & Good Legs Skinny Jeans.

She shared three new photos taken by photographer Greg Swales on her Instagram.

Khloe gushed about her thigh-high boots in the caption while teasing its release writing, “The Perfect Boots 🤎 Drop Tomorrow.”

Her snatched waist and toned body came from years of hard work. She has lost a reported 40 pounds since 2014 and continues to keep disciplined with her workout routine and diet.

Khloe Kardashian’s training routine and diet to stay fit

Khloe puts in work in the gym and has given a glimpse into her fitness routine in the past.

Her current trainer, Joel Bouraima, recently revealed her routine is on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh and it’s very impressive.

They get started early at 6 am and train daily from Monday – Friday, apart from Wednesday, when she trains solo.

Her workout routine consists of bodyweight exercises such as planks, leg raises, step-ups, and tricep dips, according to Woman’s Health.

She performs this exercise with HIIT, which consists of short breaks between intense training.

In a photo earlier this year, Khloe showed her impressive back muscles in a photo of a weightlifting session.

“About 3 months apart 💪🏽 let’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms,” she wrote in the caption.

As for her eating habits, the reality TV star opts for the popular low-carb diet that consists of green leafy vegetables, lean meat, fresh fruit, fish, eggs, poultry, nuts, and plenty of water.