Khloe Kardashian arrives at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian looked like a real-life mermaid as she said happy birthday to her friend Simon Huck this week.

The Kardashians star looked stunning in a pale blue shimmering bodycon dress that she wore to film a TikTok with Simon last month.

Her long blonde hair hung loose in flowing waves, and her makeup was flawless, as always.

The 38-year-old shared the TikTok screenshot with her 279 million followers on her Instagram Story and wrote, “He’s an amazing negotiator,” referring to the fact the pair had filmed the lip-syncing video together.

Simon, who turned 39 on November 5, has been friends with the Kardashian family since the early 2000s and has appeared on their reality shows many times.

He is famous for owning Command Entertainment Group, a PR firm that links celebrities with some of the world’s biggest brand names.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian dresses up as Kris Jenner

After posting a touching tribute to her mom Kris Jenner for her 67th birthday, also on November 5, Khloe took things one step further and dressed up as Kris herself!

The resemblance was uncanny as Khloe wore a rose-print Dolce and Gabanna outfit belonging to her mom (complete with a fur stole), a cropped blonde wig, and oversized sunglasses.

Khloe took the dress-up to the next level by posing beside Kris’ monogrammed luggage by Goyard and holding a martini – Kris’ favorite cocktail.

She captioned the funny post with one of Kris’ iconic catchphrases, “You’re doing amazing sweetie!!!”

Khloe Kardashian shows off her new Good American collection

Khloe took to Instagram recently to show off some new pieces from the latest collection by her denim brand, Good American, which she started back in 2016.

Titled the ‘Diamond Life’ collection, the launch features glittering pieces, perfect for the holiday season.

In the gorgeous photo, Khloe wears a silver chainmail camisole and straight-leg jeans featuring a cut-out thigh detail outlined by sparkling diamantes.

She captioned the images, “Shine bright like a 💎 @goodamerican Diamond Life collection out this Thursday, November 10th.”

The party-themed drop also includes a crushed velvet catsuit, a sequin jumpsuit, faux leather pants, and even a rhinestone bikini – everything you need for over the festive period!

The Diamond Life collection is due to launch this Thursday, November 10, with Khloe’s jeans retailing for $170.