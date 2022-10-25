Khloe Kardashian arrives at the E! People’s Choice Awards in November 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning as she posted a funny TikTok duet with her friend, Simon Huck.

In the quick six-second video, the pair take turns singing a line from the song Remember by Becky Hill and David Guetta in a dramatic fashion.

The Kardashians star looked stunning wearing a sheer, shimmery dress in pale blue – almost mermaid-like!

The bodycon dress clung to her curves and really showed off her fantastic figure and dramatic weight loss.

Her blonde hair was hanging in flowing waves down to her waist, and her makeup was flawless, as usual.

Simon has been friends with the Kardashians for years and has appeared on their reality shows a number of times.

Khloe Kardashian hypes the new Lemme launch

Khloe posted the TikTok with Simon with the caption, “Psst my favorite @lemme is coming…”, referring to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s new range of vegan vitamins.

The Lemme launch party happened a few weeks ago, with the whole family attending to support Kourtney in her latest venture.

Khloe looked gorgeous, wearing a neutral ruched dress with a long trenchcoat, carrying a crystal embellished Hourglass bag by Balenciaga, and perching a pair of Dior sunglasses on her head.

She shared photos on Instagram for her 278 million followers and wrote in part of the caption, “LEMME tell you something about my sister, @kourtneykardash, she is not one to be played with. Kourt, I am so proud of you and all that you have done. Starting @lemme has been years in the making.”

So what is Lemme?

Lemme is a line of vegan gummy vitamins that apparently taste as good as their health benefits. Kourtney has been working on the brand for the past five years as a passion project based on her desire to live a healthy lifestyle.

According to the website Kourtney “went on a mission to collaborate with doctors and scientists to create gummy vitamins and supplements that use clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you live your best life.”

The good news is that the products takes so delicious customers won’t even realize they are healthy.

Lemme is currently available in four flavors, each one focusing on a different area. Matcha for energy, De-bloat for digestion, Chill for de-stressing and Focus for concentration.

The products are currently only available in the United States.