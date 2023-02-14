Will 2023 be Khloe Kardashian’s glow-up year?

The mother of two has been stunning her fans for years now, but as things seem to finally (and hopefully!) be settling with the end of Tristan Thompson and Khloe’s romance, it looks like Khloe is focused on herself and her family first.

The reality star has been holding herself accountable with frequent workouts, and the results of her workouts are clearly paying off.

It’s safe to say that the Good American founder has gone through a drastic physical transformation over the past few years, though she says the rumors of plastic surgery are false save for her nose job.

In a recent share, Khloe highlighted her California tan and incredible curves as she posed inside a hallway wearing her sunglasses and a tiny bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her toned abs and legs were clear as well, proving that her time in the gym and on the Hydrow Rower machine are worth the effort.

Khloe Kardashian teams up with Hydrow

Khloe was first introduced to the Hydrow Rower by her mom Kris Jenner, but since then, she has become a brand ambassador for the equipment company.

The indoor rowing machines provide intense workouts while imitating the feel of rowing naturally on the water – all without getting wet (except for sweat).

The socialite loves the rowing machines, especially around the holidays when things were super busy with her huge family.

Thanks to her Hydrow, she can avoid sacrificing her workout and get a full-body session in a short amount of time.

However, the Hydrow Rowers do come at a cost: The Hydrow Wave Rower starts at $1,895, and the Hydrow Rower starts at $2,495.

While the Wave Rower is best for smaller spaces, both include interactive screens and thousands of workouts available, including workouts for strength training and yoga as well as rowing, and more.

Khloe Kardashian supports Kim Kardashian in her SKIMS

Although Khloe spends a lot of time promoting and modeling for her own clothing brand, it’s not uncommon for the reality star to step into her sister’s clothes and promotes SKIMS body and shapewear.

Kim Kardashian works hard releasing new items for her brand, and her sisters are always there to support her and even give feedback on the clothes and free promos by tagging SKIMS in a lot of their shares.

Khloe took to her SKIMS recently for a peaced-out photo, including her signature name necklace, long nails, and puckered lips.

Though the specific piece wasn’t labeled, the bodysuit is very similar to bodysuits from the Seamless Sculpt line in Deep Neutral. Seamless Sculpt pieces range anywhere from $58 to $78.