Khloe Kardashian arrives at Gabrielle’s Angel Ball in November 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian proved she has excellent hand/eye coordination this week with her friend Malika Haqq.

The pair took to Instagram to show off their ball skills as they promoted a new game, Boxbollen.

Boxbollen is a new tech startup that is aiming to be the sought-after game over the festive season. It works by wearing a velcro strap around your head with a ball on an elastic string attached. Players must continually punch the ball away from their face to win points. The game is interactive, and points will be shown on your smart TV so players can compete against each other to win.

Khloe and Malika looked gorgeous as they laughed while playing the game, both wearing black workout gear and panda Dunks.

The pair have partnered up with Boxbollen to promote the game, along with other celebs, including Kyle Richards and Scott Disick.

Khloe wrote in a caption for the post, “I had SO MUCH fun playing @boxbollen! 🤩 It’s a holiday must have for all ages.”

Khloe Kardashian promotes the Hydrow rowing machine

As we know, the Kardashians are always endorsing something! Along with promoting Boxbollen this week, Khloe has also been posting about the Hydrow Rowing Machine.

She shared a photo sitting on the rowing machine wearing black workout gear, looking as glamorous as ever with her hair pulled back and a full face of makeup.

Known for her intense workouts, she credited the Hydrow with keeping her in shape at this busy time of the year.

She wrote in a caption saying, “Being a mama with a giant family, the holidays are intense. That’s why I love working out on my Hydrow, I can get an amazing workout in a fraction of the time, especially on days I have like no time to myself. Guys, you need this!!”

The Hydrow Wave is currently priced at $1495 and has recently launched in four new colors; orange, yellow, green, and blue.

Khloe Kardashian says ‘Lemme Sleep’ to Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe posted a sweet video this week to promote her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s range of supplements.

Confessing that she has always had trouble sleeping until she tried the new Lemme Sleep gummies, she shared a cute video that showed her as a beautiful princess who was “cursed with a lifetime of sleeplessness” until a good fairy (Kourtney) brought her the new supplement.

Lemme Sleep contains melatonin and magnesium to aid sleep and help you drift off easily.

Khloe said of the product in her post, “I’ve been a bad sleeper my entire life and tried everything. 9 months ago, Kourt gave me @Lemme sleep samples to test (before she even had bottles) and I legitimately had the best night’s sleep.”