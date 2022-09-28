Kesha sparkled in a sheer bodysuit and mirrored cape ensemble for Taylor Hawkins’ tribute

Kesha dazzled in a sparkling bodysuit and cape. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Kesha looked stunning as she rocked a sheer bodysuit and mirrored cape for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

The singer joined a galaxy of stars for the event held in memory of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor.

Joan Jett, Tommy Lee, Pink, Mark Ronson, and Fighters frontman Dave Grohl were among some of the big names taking the stage.

But Kesha really stood out as she strutted in the dazzling outfit.

The Your Love Is My Drug star wore a platinum miniskirt with sparkling brazier, silver knee-length boots, and a flowing mirrored cape.

The cape was fixed at the top with a fringe of long, white tassels, and her long brown hair was worn down over her shoulders.

Kesha was pictured backstage at the event held in LA and followed another tribute to Taylor at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month.

She posted the pic to Instagram and said simply, “♥️#taylorhawkins.”

Kesha wows with poolside pic

Kesha likes to keep her 3.2 million Instagram followers up to date.

Monsters and Critics told how she posted a poolside pic where she relaxed in Playboy Bunny bikini bottoms and told fans, “I haven’t seen u since the summer…”.

The stunning snap saw her lying on the decking in a pose that perfectly showcased her slimline figure.

We also told how she transformed from her trademark long blond hair to brunette earlier this year.

She posted a pic of her new tousled, brown bob to Instagram with the caption, “Haircut n nails n s**t.”

The songwriter is one of the music world’s biggest stars with a string of top ten singles and number one albums.

But it’s not always smooth sailing for her.

Kesha hit by Dahmer backlash

The star has recently been under fire over lyrics for her song Cannibal, which references notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Kesha is just one of a slew of artists whose songs have come under the spotlight in the wake of the Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The website Joe reported how critics on social media have focused on Cannibal’s lyrics, “Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner, yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”

Some who are hitting out at the song claim they hadn’t understood the reference when it was first released in 2010 but now insist it’s “insensitive” following the release of the Netflix series, which chronicles Dahmer’s gruesome killings.