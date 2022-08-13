Kesha in Playboy bikini celebrates summer poolside

Kesha poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Rivera/ACE Pictures

Kesha is unleashing her inner Playboy bunny as she shows off her impressive figure in a skimpy bikini look.

Enjoying a poolside moment ahead of the weekend, the singer updated her Instagram with summery shots as she chilled out, posting for her 3.2 million followers and going a little off-beat.

The 35-year-old performer lay back on a wooden poolside deck in her opening photo, posing with her arms to her head and funky shades on her face.

Showing off her trim waist and toned legs, the blonde went for a logo-embossed pair of Playboy bikini bottoms in black, ones she paired with a slightly crumpled and khaki green shirt with a yellow logo on it.

In a swipe right, Kesha posed raising a leg slightly while poolside, offering up a completely different angle, but keeping the carefree vibe. In her final photo, the star revealed the yellow logo on her shirt to be a Nirvana one.

“I haven’t seen u since the summer…,” she captioned her gallery.

Kesha has had plenty to celebrate this year, including her Rainbow album topping 800 million streams on Spotify.

Kesha celebrates Rainbow album anniversary

Shouting out her 2017-released EP on Instagram this month, Kesha told fans:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BABY RAINBOW 🌈 this was a moment in my life that was so f*****g scary. Everything was changing and I had to take a leap of faith. Who I was before was irrelevant and who I was becoming was a stranger to me and to all of you. Thank you for meeting me where I was, for always meeting me where I am. and thank you for allowing me to be myself all these years. I love you animals. You are my rainbow.”

Rainbow follows the 2012 release of her sophomore record, Warrior.

Kesha thanks fans for ongoing support

Five days ago, the star shared an edgy shot mentioning her TikTok presence as she marked 13 years since the release of her Animal record.

“I hope you feel me always being here for you too. This was the beginning of our love story 💕we the misfits of creation & ur my safe place. 🥺I love you from the bottom of my ❤️ 🥰 thank you for every follow, every stream, every vinyl you play too loud, every ticket to every show, and every burned cd. Thank you for every minute of this life,” she wrote.

Kesha’s Instagram is followed by celebrities including singer Lady Gaga and model Gigi Hadid.