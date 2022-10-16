Kerry Washington at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While out at the second annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday evening, Kerry Washington stunned in a plunging red and black gown that showed off her shoulders and neckline.

The Scandal actress’ bustline was also highlighted in the stylish dress, which she paired with long black gloves and matching black pumps.

Washington wore her dark brown hair pulled back into a full, high ponytail. She accessorized her look with dangly sparkling earrings that dropped to her shoulders.

Posing for pictures at the Los Angeles-based event, Washington shared photos of her modeling in the gown with her nearly seven million Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “Thank you to the Academy (Museum),” on the platform.

Other notable celebrities also showed off their style at the gala, including Keke Palmer, Olivia Wilde, Joe Jonas, and Rebel Wilson.

Kerry Washington’s past career in fashion

Known for her alluring fashion choices at award shows and A-list events, Washington very rarely misses when it comes to her style.

Last month, the award-winning actress sat down with Who What Wear’s Courtney Higgs to discuss her accomplished career and revealed that she had actually pursued a career in fashion years ago.

“Back when I was just starting college up in Sacramento, I submitted some street style photos to Essence magazine—just like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to get my foot in the door in fashion.’” she shared with the outlet.

“They chose the photos and the book that those pictures ran in, you were on the cover,” Washington continued. “I was already a huge fan of yours, and to be in a magazine that you were on the cover of just felt kismet.”

The actress’ private family life

Though Washington has made a name for herself as an actress, leading in popular shows like Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere, she often likes to keep her family life private.

Washington married fellow actor Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013 and later welcomed two children with him.

On why she chooses not to post her children on social media and keep personal moments to herself, she reportedly told InStyle, “I have moments where I take pictures or videos of one of my three amazing kids, and I want to post it online, and I tend to just send it to my parents or to my shrink instead.”

“I’m like, ‘My kids are so cute, and I don’t want to post about them, so look at how cute they are!’” the 45-year-old added.