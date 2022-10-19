Kerry Washington stunned in a crop top and matching skirt for the premiere of her new film The School for Good and Evil. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kerry Washington turned heads when she showed up to the premiere of her new film The School for Good and Evil. The 45-year-old actress, producer, and director was snapped as she posed on the red carpet of the premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

For the special occasion, she donned a matching crop top and skirt. She showed off her toned midriff with the polo-style teal crop top embroidered with Ralph Lauren’s initials.

Washington paired her crop top with a matching skirt with a green tint and a thigh-high slit down the middle that framed her flawless legs.

For shoes, she went with bronze-colored ankle strap stiletto-heeled sandals. She went mostly jewelry-free, save for a pair of diamond dangle earrings.

Washington finished her look by styling and straightening her short hair with her bangs forming a horizontal line across her forward.

The actress also wore some bold red lipstick for the event, as well as black eyeliner and dark eyeshadow.

Kerry Washington stunned at premiere of her latest film

Washington looked stunning in her matching crop top and skirt as she posed with a slight smile on her lips and her hands resting loosely in the pockets of her skirt.

The School for Good and Evil is Washington’s latest film, which premiered on Netflix on October 19, 2022. Washington stars in the film as Professor Clarissa Dovey, the Dean of the School for Good.

She stars opposite Charlize Theron, the Dean of the School for Evil. The film also stars Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso, who portray two best friends who are kidnapped and forced to attend the School for Good and Evil.

The film is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Soman Chainani.

Kerry Washington turns heads in a Ralph Lauren crop top and matching skirt at the premiere of The School for Good and Evil. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Washington first began acting in 1994 when she made her acting debut in an episode of ABC Afterschool Special. She would move on to film in 2000 with her appearance in Our Song.

However, she is best known for her role as Olivia Pope in Scandal, which she held from 2012 – 2018 and for which she gained critical acclaim. Since then, she has starred in hits such as Django Unchained, The Prom, and Little Fires Everywhere.

Why Washington wanted to star in The School for Good and Evil

In an interview with E! News, Washington opened up about why she wanted to appear in The School for Good and Evil. According to her, Theron was a big part of her decision.

Washington explained that she wanted to do the film to work with Theron. She wanted her and Theron to experience being on stage together and having the freedom to aid each other.

Describing her and Theron’s dynamic on set, Washington stated, “The more saccharine, sweet I would get, the more annoyed she would be. The meaner she was, the sweeter I would be. We just really played off of each other. It was so inspiring.”

While the two played opposing heads of schools in the film, off-screen, the two came away as very close friends.

In addition to discussing her reasons for doing The School for Good and Evil, Kerry also took to Instagram to celebrate its premiere.

In the video, she shares what she looked like before getting glamorous for the red carpet, along with her final look at the premiere. She mentions being transformed into a “Princess” on the red carpet, which is in line with her The School for Good and Evil role as a “Professor of Princesses.”