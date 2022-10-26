A picture of Kerry Washington smiling at the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

New York City is the place to go if you’re going to be interviewed on a talk show like The View.

Kerry Washington spent some time walking through the streets of New York City in preparation for her appearance on the popular talk show.

Since she has such a busy career, it makes sense that Kerry would take a bit of time to talk about all of her latest life updates on The View.

Although a lot of people might be stuck thinking about Kerry being attached to Scandal from 2012 to 2018, she’s been handling new projects since then.

It is very possible fans will get to hear her talk about her role in the fantasy drama The School For Good and Evil on the set of The View.

It’s also possible Kerry’s fans will swoon over the outfit she wore for the talk show appearance since it was totally unforgettable.

Kerry Washington is a star in purple

There’s no denying the fact that Kerry is already a huge star in the Hollywood industry, but the purple dress she wore for her appearance on The View solidifies that fact.

The long-sleeved purple dress provided tons of coverage on top since it didn’t have a plunging neckline or a cut-out design to it. The bottom of the dress is what made it stand out the most.

A picture of Kerry Washington walking through New York. Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

The skirt section was covered in fluffy purple fringe that looked similar to a princess or ballerina. The dress was thigh-skimming which allowed it to show off her toned legs and calves.

She wore a pair of simple white heels along with small dangling earrings to complete the look. Kerry’s makeup looked stunning as it included eyebrow tint, mascara, blush, and lipstick. She wore her dark black hair parted down the middle and swept behind her shoulders.

Kerry Washington is a floral goddess

In an Instagram reel Kerry shared with her followers, she wore a gorgeous two-piece dress that showed off her fit physique in a lovely way.

The black top was long-sleeved with shoulder pads, covered in flowers over one side of her chest. The flowers came in a variety of colors including black, cream, pink, and green.

On her bottom half, Kerry wore a very revealing pencil skirt with a cut-out design that showed off several inches of skin on her hips and upper thighs.

The skirt was also covered in flowers that matched the top. Kerry did a cute dance in front of the rows of her shoes and accessories while wearing a pair of simple heels.