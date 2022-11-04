Kerry Washington looked amazing in her grey Daya dress. Pic credit: @kerrywashington/Instagram

Kerry Washington could add modeling to her resume with her latest photos as she stunned in her latest dress from Hervé Léger.

The Scandal actress wore a beautiful grey dress that fit her curves perfectly. The dress sported a high mesh neckline that was opaque around the bust.

The ensemble sported cutouts on her torso that wrapped around her back and the skirt of the dress sported a ribbed material. The dress was from the Herve Leger X Law Roach collection, and Kerry was undoubtedly stunning in the Daya dress.

She paired the outfit with silver heels that featured a clear band around her toes.

For her hair, the raven-haired beauty sported a wavy bob that cut off right at her shoulders.

Kerry’s makeup was perfect for her glamorous outfit. She wore a silver smokey eye with coral lipstick as her pop of color.

The School for Good and Evil star uploaded multiple photos to Instagram to show every angle of her outfit.

Kerry Washington shares her beauty essentials

Kerry Washington has always been a timeless beauty. While having a conversation with Pure Wow, she admitted that one thing she makes sure to have in her beauty arsenal is sunscreen.

“Sunscreen is a big deal in my daily life,” she told the publication. “It gives me a way to protect and preserve my skin, so I can continue to show up in the world as the best version of myself. It also shields me from any undue damage and skin cancer that can come from too much UV exposure. I think of it as an extra armor I put on before I step outside.”

The actress is a brand ambassador for the cosmetic brand Neutrogena, which is known for its line of skincare, including sunscreens.

Kerry Washington channels Lionel Richie

A lot of people dress up like celebrities for Halloween, but Kerry Washington took it to a whole new level by dressing as Lionel Richie from his 1982 self-titled album. The Little Fires Everywhere star wore a thick green sweater with a purple button-up sweater peeking through and paired the top with a pair of white trousers.

To accessorize the outfit, she kept it simple with a gold bracelet on each hand.

What made the outfit, however, was her hair and makeup. Kerry combed out her curls to mimic Lionel’s signature haircut. She decided to wear a bare face with Lionel’s mustache to seal the look.