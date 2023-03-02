Kenya Moore looked stunning as she worked the golden carpet at this year’s NAACP Awards.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore a bias-cut white silk camisole slip dress by Saint Laurent that featured a plunging neckline and showed off her curves perfectly.

She accessorized her glamorous look with sparkling diamond bracelets and statement earrings by David Yurman jewelry and carried a gunmetal metallic clutch bag by Bottega Veneta.

Kenya wore flawless makeup with a dark smoky eye, and her long dark hair in soft waves swept to the side.

She shared a photo of her look on Instagram with her 2.2 million followers. She wrote a heartfelt caption about the night, “I felt honored to be amongst this group of immensely talented, amazing, positive, and beautiful people of color who were nominees. The energy in the room was unapologetically Black Excellence personified.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kenya Moore shares her Kenya Moore Hair transformation

Kenya runs her own hair care line, Kenya Moore Hair Care. However, she showed her followers the difference in her hair when she didn’t use her products last month.

The 52-year-old revealed she had been filming the latest season of RHOA for the past four months and had neglected her hair routine in the process.

The video showed her getting at least three inches chopped off to tidy up her dead ends and give her hair a healthier finish.

Kenya explained that she’s paying the price for using excessive heat on her hair during filming and wrote in the caption, “I know better and now I have to pay the price for excessive heat damage and over styling. Broken hair is not healthy so a good trim is necessary. Watch me grow it back using the reconstructive mask, serum, and leave-in once per week.”

Kenya Moore opens her own hair spa

We hope Kenya gets her hair back on track soon; if not, perhaps she’ll take a trip to her own Kenya Moore Hair Spa, which is due to open in Atlanta in May.

The spa pitches itself on its social media page as a “unique service to style and pamper and grow your hair.”

Last month, she shared a heartfelt photo with her dad as the pair attended a preview event for the spa.

Kenya looked gorgeous for her launch and wore a white dress with cut-out details and a thigh-high split.

She wrote in the caption, “My dad made a rare appearance to come out and support his #1 for my preview of my @kenyamoorehairspa ❤️ Through all the years he has been my biggest supporter and it was so good to feel the love ❤️. P.s. he would want you to see his new cowboy boots 👢 😂.”

We approve of the boots!