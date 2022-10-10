Kendra Wilkinson is busty for her ‘Sunday best’

Kendra Wilkinson shows her fans how she spends her Sunday afternoon. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Kendra Wilkinson wowed her fans Sunday in her busty tank top. The mother of two spent her day enjoying her evening in her gorgeous California neighborhood, Pacific Palisades.

This seemed like a much-needed break for the mother of two, who now has a pretty impressive real-estate career. The former Playboy Playmate started in late 2021, selling houses in Calabasas, Malibu, Santa Monica, and more.

Kendra documented the beginning of her real estate journey on the Discovery Plus show Kendra Sells Hollywood. The six-episode season showed the former party girl having to prove that she had the business savvy and skill to work for one of the biggest real-estate firms in California, Douglas Elliman.

Fans loved seeing Kendra learn the trade just as much as fans loved seeing her. In February this year, Discovery Plus announced they would renew the show for a second season. What was supposed to be an 8-week journey for the reality star is now officially a new career.

While Kendra is obviously great at what she does, it’s clear that the reality star needs a break every now and again. Feeling exceptionally relaxed, she showed her fans exactly how she spends her day.

Kendra Wilkinson relaxes in a busty tank top

Kendra posted a sultry black and white photo to Instagram Sunday. The starlet seemed to look happy as ever in her California garden.

In the picture, captioned “Sunday best,” The Girls Next Door reality star wore a skin-tight tank top that perfectly showcased her curves. She paired her top with white pants that quickly captured attention in the photo.

The Kendra on Top star wore her hair down to perfectly show off her long blond hair. She kept her makeup simple this Sunday highlighting her sharp cheekbones and thick eyebrows for a natural look.

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to start dating again

Kendra Wilkinson, who’s been famously tied to Hugh Hefner and Hank Baskett, has been single for a few years now. Kendra and Hank divorced in 2018 and share two kids.

The star has been quiet about her dating life for the past few years since. While talking to People, she admitted she was waiting for the right moment to start dating again.

In the interview, she stated, “Until now, I never really felt ready,” she said. “But now, I want to explore that other side of me, and I hope to find love again. I want to fill my home with someone else’s energy. It will be nice to have that again.”