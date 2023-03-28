Model Kendel Kay is a blonde bombshell like no other with her outfits of the day, enviable vacations, and swimwear shots galore.

Basically, she’s the perfect lifestyle influencer who gives her 435,000 followers all the inspiration they need to live a happy and healthy life full of travel and fun times.

She showed off her most recent vacation spot giving off what she called “coastal cowgirl” vibes while sitting on the white sands of a Puerto Rico beach.

Though summer isn’t even upon us yet, Kendel is enjoying some warm weather and sunshine where she can get her tan ready for the shorts and flip-flops season.

Her photo wasn’t your average oceanside bikini shot, however, as she perched on the bottom of some rough rocks, giving an artistic edge to an otherwise usual beach photo.

She knelt down in the sand and placed one hand on her chin in a somewhat shy girl pose, and later shared three more shots in the carousel in which she added a few more poses. Clearly, she just couldn’t pick one!

Kendel added the “cowgirl” from her caption by sporting a white cowgirl hat which was perhaps to keep the intense sun out of her face or just for the aesthetic.

Kendel Kay wore a pink bikini from Luxsea Swimwear

She wore a light pink bikini from Luxsea Swimwear, which claims they make “On-trend statement swimwear” and count Tom Brady superfan and influencer Veronika Rajek as one of their followers.

The blonde beauty wore the Pink Velvet Crochet Bikini Top, which has been marked down from $57 to $38, along with the matching Pink Velvet Crochet Bikini Bottom, which is also on sale for $32.

Luxsea Swimwear has a major sale currently going on, with several of their crochet bikinis currently marked down quite a bit. Along with the Pink Velvet, there are many other colors on sale, including Leopard Print, Reversible Black Floral, Lilac, Yellow, and Stripe Print.

Kendel is a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova

Just a couple of days ago, Kendel shared a throwback shot from Miami, writing in the caption, “miami archives 👜.”

She wore a stunning brown dress that clung to her curves and featured a unique cut-out on the chest as well as a strap on just one side. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag as well as purple sunglasses in a second shot, looking as if she was about to step out for dinner.

She tagged Fashion Nova in her post, as she is a brand ambassador for the fast fashion retailer.

They are currently having a Spring Blowout Sale with several items like sweatsuits, activewear, dresses, skirts, and bathing suits marked down to 50% off.

Keep an eye on Kendel’s Instagram, as she frequently features Fashion Nova ensembles and discount codes for the brand.