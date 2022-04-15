Kendall Jenner topless in bikini for pool tequila

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner is hanging around her pool fully topless and in only bikini bottoms while promoting her 818 tequila brand. The supermodel, 26, continues to enjoy immense success with her sell-out drinks brand, one launched in 2021 and now coming complete with some fresh promo.

Posting for her 231 million Instagram followers on Friday, the former E! star showed off her world-famous body while clutching a bottle of 818, also sharing her first topless snap in a while.

Kendall Jenner stuns for topless tequila shoot

Kendall opened under a cream parasol and backed by a swanky outdoor pool and perfect blue stars. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posed clutching her bare chest as she flaunted a hefty amount of cleavage, with the only clothing donned coming via her blue bikini briefs.

Showing off her rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and golden tan, the sister to Kylie Jenner hid her face as she looked to the side, with the photo clearly promoting 818.

Next up came a video of floaties formed of “818” shapes, with a manicured hand also seen holding up a mini version of Tequila Blanco. Kendall didn’t reappear, but it looks like she nailed her post from the opener alone. Over 3.8 million likes were left in three hours.

“@drink818 by the pool >, ” the Calvin Klein face wrote.

818 tequila launched in early 2021 and comes as Kendall’s first full-blown business venture.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING… 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it! This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and I can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!” the star told her social media followers.

Kendall Jenner’s brand is making an effort

Kendall’s brand did face backlash with cultural appropriation claims made on account of it being produced in Mexico, but it looks like the drama has blown over. In fall 2021, Kendall spoke with Jimmy Fallon, stressing the sustainable and eco-friendly measures her brand embraces, stating:

“At our distillery, which I was just at the other day, we found a way to take the agave waste — the agave fibers and the water waste — and build this sustainable brick that we are actually donating back to the community of Jalisco.”

Elsewhere, Kendall is making headlines for her brand new Kylie Cosmetics collab with mogul sister Kylie, 24.