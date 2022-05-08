Kendall Jenner topless in bikini for frozen margaritas

Kendall Jenner poses for a close-up. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner was fully topless in only a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms as she went full-throttle to promote two brands at once. The supermodel was recently featured on the Poosh Instagram, the lifestyle brand run by sister Kourtney Kardashian, to talk frozen margaritas.

Kendall, 26, sizzled while poolside. She shared footage of herself that was already used to promote her 818 tequila brand this year. In short, it was a win-win.

Kendall Jenner sizzles topless in Poosh margaritas video

The video was out to showcase a new tequila drink, one seemingly including Kendall’s 818 brand. The video briefly showed the former Victoria’s Secret Angel by the pool and protecting her modesty with her hands as she wore blue bikini bottoms.

Kendall highlighted her model figure, but only briefly, with the rest of the video showing a glam drinks setup that included a platter of fresh watermelon slices and ingredients for blending frozen margaritas.

Cointreau was also used for the recipe, with “CHEERS!” closing the recipe video, one deemed a “must-take” drink by Kendall.

“Our new go-to tequila drink (and perfect for your Cinco celebration)? Kendall’s frozen watermelon margarita recipe. Grab @kendalljenner’s must-make drink on our IG stories 🍉pooshpalate #pooshtheboundaries,” a caption read.

Poosh is known for using various members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for promos, but likewise an array of other high-profile stars. Celebrities including models Emily Ratajkowski and Kaia Gerber have promoted 43-year-old Kourtney’s brand – the same goes for model Gigi Hadid.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall Jenner knows her tequila with 818 brand

Jenner debuted her drinks brand in February 2021, telling her Instagram followers:

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” She added: “This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤” 818 has since become a best-seller and an international deal, now also available in the U.K.

Kendall is elsewhere making headlines for continuing to snag new brand deals. She now fronts designers including Jacquemus, Michael Kors, and Hugo Boss, this amid her continued gig with oral care brand Moon. Past ambassador deals include fashion giant Calvin Klein and sportswear brand Adidas.