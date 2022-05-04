Kendall Jenner stuns with bathrobe slipping down

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Kendall Jenner is stunning the digital space in a Met Gala prep shot, one taken before she slipped into her custom-made and sweeping Prada gown. The supermodel has been busy sharing photos from the NYC-held event this year, and it was BTS action on her social media on Tuesday as she let fans know how the gear-up went.

Kendall was this year joined by sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and little sis Kylie Jenner at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Clearly, the bathrobe action was not for the star-studded red carpet appearance.

Kendall Jenner wows in bathrobe ahead of 2022 Met Gala

Posting for her 235 million followers, the new Hulu star shared a glow-up shot while in a room furnished with studded armchairs and geometric carpet floors.

Kendall looked flawless as she went bleached eyebrows and flaunted her toned shoulders and tan chest – fans saw only a soft white bathrobe working its way down the 818 tequila founder.

Gazing into the lens with her dewy skin, warming blush, and big Bambi eyes, the Moon partner tagged her glam team in her robe look, writing, “Loved my glam last night.”

A swipe right showed the finished product, with a close-up of the model seeing her on the red carpet, in her black dress, and wearing diamond drop earrings.

Fans have left Kendall over 4.9 million likes. The Met Gala proved a stand-out this year as 41-year-old Kim Kardashian channeled Marilyn Monroe in a dress the blonde bombshell actually wore.

The fashion event was also attended by non-Kardashian members including pop sensation Billie Eilish, supermodels Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber, actress Dakota Johnson, plus former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens.

Jenner’s 2022 Met Gala look was quickly covered by iconic magazine Vogue. The publication noted Kendall’s Givenchy choice for last year’s Met gala, plus her bleached eyebrows, stating, “While her look this evening was decidedly more subdued, it was those graphic brows that truly stole the show in a risk-taking beauty moment that proved Jenner is down for taking the plunge.”

Kendall Jenner’s anxiety reveal

Kendall’s appearance this year comes after she made 2021 headlines for opening up about her anxiety.

“I don’t know. I am a little nervous just being kind of open about what I struggle with, and making it known to other people is a bit nerve-wracking. I think being overworked and being in the situation that I am in now is kind of what like set it out of control in a way,” she told Vogue about suffering panic attacks.