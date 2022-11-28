Kendall Jenner stunned in a new Poosh promo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner has done it again! The supermodel showed off her famous figure in super skimpy lingerie to promote her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s brand, Poosh.

She rocked the ensemble while shouting from the rooftop about her favorite tea kettle (okay, not really, but you get the point).

Kendall could actually be seen lounging on a white twisted wire cafe chair with a red cushion while holding a cup of what was undoubtedly her favorite apple tea.

The black string lingerie set left virtually nothing to the imagination, unveiling nearly every inch of her flawless physique as she sent her smoldering gaze straight through the camera.

Kendall’s brunette locks were piled on her head in curlers, and she put one foot up on a chair to further highlight her toned, miles-long legs.

Shared on Poosh’s account, the caption gave photo credit to Kendall, with a portion reading, “Make your tea consumption even chicer with help from @kendalljenner’s favorite (and under $25) kettle.” Of course, the post also had to include Poosh’s signature stamp, #pooshtheboundaries.

Oh, and in case you haven’t already seen the exact tea kettle Kendall uses to make her apple brew, it’s pretty darn cute.

Kendall Jenner gave thanks for birthday love in figure-flatting white dress

Kendall looked positively ethereal earlier this month, wearing a lacy white dress to celebrate her 27th birthday alongside her famous family and friends.

The glowing California girl appeared calm and content as she gazed off into the sunset and chilled under a halo of silver balloons.

Not to mention, both her makeup and dark tresses looked effortless, accentuating her natural beauty.

There was also an unforgettable moment in the photo carousel where Kendall practiced yoga in a revealing bikini. So there’s that..

“thank you for all the birthday love ❤️,” she captioned the thoughtful share.

Kendall Jenner models cozy sweat for FWRD partnership

Kendall took to social media to promote “all the best cozy finds” from FWRD, a luxury fashion label.

Now, if you haven’t already heard, Kendall is the creative director for FWRD, and her expertise is written all over the brand.

The stunning socialite looked fabulous in one of their oversized knitted sweaters with just a pair of white undies and socks on her bottom half.

Fortunately, as the cold weather season settles in, it’s more than likely that Kendall will be serving up a lot more cozy content from FWRD very soon.

Kendall is a bonafide fashion icon, and it will be exciting to see what she comes up with next!