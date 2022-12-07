Kendall Jenner stuns in her nightie to sell toothpaste

Kendall Jenner is gorgeous in a black nightgown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner was stunning in a silky nightgown to sell toothpaste.

The silk black nightgown featured thin straps and a plunging neckline. It also cropped at her upper thighs and accentuated her long legs, complementing Kendall’s figure and keeping her comfy at the same time.

Kendall wore her shiny brown hair down with a middle part. It flowed effortlessly to her shoulders and just behind her back.

The reality star’s makeup was gorgeous as usual with defined brows, rosy cheeks, and pink lips.

Kendall reached for a little black bag full of Moon Oral Care products that the star was promoting through her Instagram Story.

The 27-year-old socialite’s overall look was comfy and gorgeous.

Kendall Jenner is beautiful in black silk. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner promotes Own Denim

Kendall posted a stunning series of photos to promote Own Denim. Own Denim is a clothing brand that has plenty of chic and fashionable styles to choose from.

The model looked gorgeous in dark denim jeans with a matching denim sleeveless jacket. She paired the jean outfit with black heels that accentuated her height.

In the second photo, Kendall wore high-waisted black jeans that showed off her figure. She paired the jeans with a lacy black bra and a silky button-up shirt that she left open.

Each denim piece looked incredible on Kendall, and the brand was undoubtfully lucky to have her.

Clearly her fans adored the post, as the eye-catching post earned well over 4,000,000 likes and over 9,000 comments.

Kendall Jenner is beautiful in all black

Kendall recently posted a series of photos that included her posing in an all-black outfit.

The daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner sported a fuzzy black sweater that she paired with tiny shorts and sheer black tights. The shorts and tights highlighted Kendall’s amazingly long legs.

Kendall completed the outfit with black heels that featured a pointed tip, which accentuated her toned legs even further.

Her long brown hair flowed over her shoulders and her makeup was lovely.

The series of photos also included a video that showed off Kendall’s perspective of riding horseback with a dog running ahead. The other photos featured artwork, a massive charcuterie board, and an image of Kendall on a Prada billboard.

The post earned far over 7,000,000 likes and was flooded with over 14,000 comments.