Kendall Jenner seems to be all about her business lately, which makes sense since she is part of a family of savvy entrepreneurs.

Kendall’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, is the brilliant mind behind brands such as Skims, SKKN, and KKW Beauty. It’s obvious that Kendall has access to tons of money-making motivation.

When it comes to running her own business, Kendall has been showing up for herself in major ways.

She’s the mind behind 818 tequila, an alcoholic beverage brand that is taking the world by a storm.

Kendall doesn’t sit back and wait for customers to purchase 818 tequila whenever they feel like it. Instead, she promotes 818 tequila on a consistent basis using her social media platforms and her high number of followers, and she looks incredible as she does it.

Seeing Kendall promote her 818 Tequila brand while looking fiercely stunning and incredible might just help anyone who is on the fence about what to choose.

Kendall Jenner makes 818 Tequila look amazing

Kendall posted a gorgeous picture on her Instagram story wearing a skintight cut-out dress that revealed skin on her upper thigh, lower belly, hips, and waist. The dress also showed off her toned shoulders and arms as she clutched a bottle of 818 Tequila shaped like the number eight in the color white.

Kendall Jenner looks fabulous in a bright bikini

Kendall made 818 Tequila look absolutely incredible in the stunning black-and-white picture she shared on her Instagram Story, but she also looks great wearing bright colors too.

Kendall posted a photo thread wearing a bright yellow bikini tied together with thin strings on the top and bottom. The strings of the triangle top crossed over in front of her chest, creating an X-shaped formation.

The strings on the bottoms came together to create a bow on one side. The bikini was small enough to show off tons of Kendall’s skin including her incredibly flat abs as well as her chest, thighs, and hips.

Kendall added an orange cardigan over the bikini, but she left all of the buttons completely undone. She also added a black purse, draped over one shoulder. One of the interesting details about the purse is that it had four gold pieces of decoration stacked on top of each other on the main strap.