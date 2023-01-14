Kendall Jenner stunned in a one-shoulder black dress to attend Lori Harvey’s birthday bash. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner dazzled in a formfitting long black dress for a mirror selfie. The 27-year-old model and socialite dressed up in the black ensemble to attend Lori Harvey’s 26th birthday party.

Jenner was one of many celebrities who attended the star-studded birthday bash. However, she took the time between celebrating to show off her party look.

She stopped to pose for a mirror selfie at the end of the hallway. In the mirror, she was able to catch a full-body shot, capturing her incredible figure in the photo.

For the party, Jenner donned a one-shoulder black dress that hugged her curves tightly and reached her ankles. The dress fit her like a glove from her torso down to her feet and was made of sheer fabric.

Her dress also looped around her neck, forming a thin collar that was adorned with a large red flower.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meanwhile, she paired her daring black party dress with a pair of stylish strappy heels. The black ankle-strap stiletto-heeled sandals matched perfectly with her sheer black dress.

Kendall Jenner attended Lori Harvey’s birthday bash

Jenner further added to the black theme of her outfit by painting her fingernails black. Meanwhile, she opted to wear her dark hair in a messy bun behind her head, with a few loose tendrils framing her face.

She wore winged eyeliner and blush to touch up her party look.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Jenner later also posted some closeup shots of her outfit. She posed for a series of photos in her sheer black dress while posing on a king-sized bed.

She was one of several celebrities who showed up in gorgeous black gowns for Harvey’s 26th birthday. Jenner’s best friends, Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber, also attended the party.

She even got to snap a photo with Skye, Bieber, and Ebony Riley. The celebrities struck silly poses for the picture, dazzling in their gorgeous party outfits.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Jenner went all out for Harvey’s party and dazzled in her ankle-length formfitting black gown.

Jenner recently launched 818 Tequila

While Jenner is most well-known for her modeling work and ties to the Jenner-Kardashian family, she recently delved into business as a side venture.

Taking after her family, who all boast their own product lines and brands, Jenner launched 818 Tequila in August of 2021. She told ELLE that it was her love for tequila that made her want to create one for her family and friends.

She named the company 818 Tequila after her San Fernando Valley area code. Her tequila line has been a success since its launch, almost immediately selling out upon its debut.

Her tequila is hand-crafted and produced in Jalisco, Mexico. Over the years, Jenner has been working on making it available in every state across numerous stores.

She has also been devotedly promoting the brand via social media. 818 Tequila has its own Instagram page, offering cocktail recipes and updates on the brand.

With the help of experts in the industry, Jenner has created a strong tequila line and is still working on expanding it as it matures.