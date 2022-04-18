Kendall Jenner stuns braless for tequila party

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kendall Jenner is upping her tequila action while rocking a stunning braless look. The 26-year-old supermodel continues to enjoy immense success amid the 2021 launch of her 818 tequila brand, with the weekend seeing mom Kris Jenner ensure the label gets some promo.

Kris’ Instagram post came shouting out Kendall, also showing the former Victoria’s Secret Angel partying it up while flaunting her figure and making sure fans stock their carts with 818.

Kendall Jenner is bringing 818 heat

The photo showed Kendall pursing her lips into a pout while enjoying an outdoor terrace setting. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum peeped her toned abs as she went braless in a sleeveless white crop top, also flashing hints of patterned pants.

Kendall held up a beverage of mixed-up tequila to her mouth while showing off a red manicure, also rocking a full face of makeup via warming blush and a dark-stained lip.

Kendall’s drink had a little 818 mixer stick inside it, with a caption ensuring both the model and her brand receive exposure.

“Momager” Kris told her 47 million followers: “@kendalljenner @drink818 #repost @mamashelter Mama knows how to party! Cheers to a night to remember with @kendalljenner & @drink818.”

Kendall Jenner promotes tequila topless

Meanwhile, on Kendall’s Instagram, action has been even hotter, with the Alo Yoga face going fully topless and wearing only bikini bottoms to promote her brand. In a recent share, the sister to Kylie Jenner flaunted her world-famous figure while poolside and holding a bottle of 818 tequila, writing: “@drink818 by the pool.” Fans left the former E! star over 8 million likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kendall was the last of her famous sisters to start a full brand. Speaking to Forbes in 2021, Kendall revealed: “I was intrigued by tequila because my parents really loved it. It was celebratory in our household,” adding: “When I got older, I started exploring the space… And I was always trying wide varieties of tequila.”

Touching on feminine empowerment and her family’s success, the Michael Kors ambassador continued: “Coming from such a female dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family. That’s been really inspiring for me.”

Kendall is also fresh from a new makeup collab with sister Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics brand.