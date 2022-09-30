Kendall Jenner struts in tight white gown

Kendall Jenner at the KNY 30th Birthday Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Reality television star and popular model Kendall Jenner recently uploaded a video to her social media showcasing her slim hourglass figure in a skin-hugging white gown.

The strapless dress stopped just below the 26-year-old’s knees as she posed in front of a mirror.

The sleek white gown accentuated the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s bustline, waist and hips as she gave her best “smize.”

Jenner paired the stylish outfit with a simple pair of black sandals.

Wearing her brunette tresses in her classic middle part style, the model showed off her photogenic skills as she gave her 258 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her outfit of the day.

She posted the short video clip to her Instagram Story, where she often offers fans life updates and a closer look into her unique style.

Kendall Jenner’s hottest business ventures

Stepping outside of her accomplished modeling career, Jenner has recently expanded her résumé by partnering with and starting her own business.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last year, the Los Angeles native broke into the alcohol business with her launch of 818 Tequila.

Described as the “smoothest, most natural, and best tasting tequila possible,” the new brand sources ingredients from Jalisco, Mexico.

Last weekend, Jenner took her business to the next level and opened a 818 Shack in Nassau, Bahamas. The cocktail lounge exclusively serves drinks made with the model’s tequila brand.

She also partnered with Moon in 2019, an oral health brand that sells charcoal whitening toothpaste, teeth whitening pens, whitening strips, electric toothbrushes, whitening strips, and more.

Jenner recently promoted their products via her Instagram story. Pictured with the electric toothbrush in a black sweater and white underwear, she showed off her pearly whites as she posed in front of a bathroom sink.

The model’s fall hair color

Earlier this week, Jenner offered her social media followers a look that’s perfect for fall.

Uploading a series of pictures to her Instagram account, the Life of Kylie star recently showed off her auburn hair color, a look she effortlessly pulled off in the past. Jenner shared photos from her recent shoot with Pop Magazine, which featured her copper-toned tresses in a blunt bob style, and pulled back into a sleek bun.

In one photo, the model posed topless as she laid atop glass covering a koi fish pond.

Styling her hair color in a variety of ways, Jenner also wore her classic middle part hairstyle as she modeled for the magazine in dresses, crop tops, and bustiers.