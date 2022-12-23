Kendall Jenner looked amazing in an orange tube top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/IzumiHasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Kendall Jenner has proved yet again why she is one of the world’s most sought-after supermodels.

The 27-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she slipped her famous figure into an orange tube top and miniskirt.

Kendall, who is no stranger to showing off her sun-kissed skin, posed up a storm for her latest ad campaign.

Throughout her 13-year-long career, Kendall has been the face of many iconic brands and businesses.

Her most recent collab was with the luxury brand By Far and their brand-new Daydream fragrance collection.

In a snap posted on her Instagram account yesterday (December 22), Kendall exuded style and glamor.

Kendall Jenner wows in By Far campaign

The supermodel struck a gorgeous pose for her 267 million followers in her latest wow-worthy ensemble.

As she worked the camera, Kendall rocked an electric orange tube top that hugged her chest and waist perfectly.

She paired the top with a matching miniskirt that left very little to the imagination.

The reality star had legs for days thanks to the tiny skirt which ended right near the top of her thigh.

Kendall added to the look by rocking a thick belt line that had the Daydream Eau de Parfum hanging from the belt loop.

Her iconic chocolate tresses were styled in loose waves and cascaded down her side as she smoldered to the camera.

For makeup, Kendall opted for dark eyeliner and a coating of cherry-colored gloss on her plump pout.

Kendall Jenner becomes ambassador for By Far

In September, Kendall was announced as By Far’s first celebrity ambassador for the brand’s new fragrance collection, as Luxury Law Alliance reports.

Last month, By Far launched a fragrance collection called By Far Daydreams – which includes seven different stunning scents.

The fragrances also include custom refillable charms that double as accessories.

Kendall appeared in the campaign for the collection – which saw her dance along to the iconic bop Fantasy by Mariah Carey, while modeling the new By Far fragrances.

Kendall Jenner reveals what she does to stay toned

Between strutting her stuff down runways, starring in super successful reality shows, and uploading sizzling snaps to the Gram, Kendall and her figure are on constant show.

However, the brunette beauty works hard for her jaw-dropping figure.

Speaking to Harper’s BAZAAR U.S., Kendall revealed how to stay toned, she does “a lot of ab work with my trainer Gunnar Peterson and occasionally I’ll take a kickboxing class.”

The Hollywood star also noted how she “prefers to workout in the morning.”