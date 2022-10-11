Kendall wowed in a simple outfit wearing skintight spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner is no stranger to rocking straight-off-the-runway ensembles.

There’s a reason the gorgeous supermodel has millions of fans who are keeping up with her trends.

Whether it’s gracing covers of magazines or strutting down the catwalk dripping in designer gear, Kendall always dazzles.

However, the reality star has proved once again she can pull off any look, especially when it’s casual-cool.

While heading to a hair salon after a Pilates class in Los Angeles, Kendall stunned in a pair of skintight spandex leggings that showcased her gorgeous figure.

The 26-year-old teamed the leggings with a simple black cropped muscle tank top.

Kendall stuns in skintight spandex

Kendall looked incredible in skintight leggings. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Since the tank was cropped to reveal a little extra skin, Kendall’s flat stomach and subtle curves were perfectly visible.

The tank top didn’t hide her strong arms or toned shoulders either.

Kendall skipped out on adding any accessories including jewelry to her outfit.

The model kept it cool and casual as she headed out in LA. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The natural beauty kept her makeup as simple as possible, and let her brunette locks flow behind her neck.

She sported a dark pair of sunglasses and finished the casual look with a black baseball cap and a large bag that hung from her arm.

Kendall all smiles in unbuttoned shirt and bra

The Vogue cover star can often been seen going back to basics and rocking a casual look.

In a photo she shared on her Instagram Story earlier this month, Kendall made casual clothes look beyond lavish and classy.

The brunette beauty posed for a denim advertisement sitting criss-cross applesauce in the middle of a gray studio.

Kendall rocking a bra and unbuttoned shirt. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She wore dark jeans that cut off about halfway down her leg revealing her calves. She also wore a white bra underneath an unbuttoned shirt, showing off her midsection and chest.

She made sure to tag @own.denim by @stevie_dance to let people know where they can go to find the same exact jeans she was modeling.

Kendall also tagged @samvissermakeup, the makeup artist who perfected her glowing face for the astonishing photo shoot.

Sam played up Kendall’s natural beauty by adding eyebrow tint, mascara, and a light shade of lipstick. The artist gave her a dewy look with a touch of shine on the tip of her nose and cheekbones.