Kendall Jenner showed off her toned midriff for a promotion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner was looking to increase sales as she sizzled in her latest brand collaboration.

The 27-year-old model and socialite showed off her collection with the brand Own. Denim. Jenner has been the face of the denim company’s fall campaign.

For this promotion, she donned a white crop top and a pair of Own. Denim jeans. The outfit perfectly showcased her extremely toned midriff and her long legs.

Jenner’s jeans were a brilliant shade of blue and featured a boot-cut style. Meanwhile, her white crop top was formfitting and sleeveless.

She opted to wear her black hair straight and loose, hanging just past her shoulders. She also kept her accessories minimal to focus attention on the jeans.

For the photoshoot, she posed against a white background and tagged Own. Denim in her caption.

Kendall Jenner nabbed Own. Denim partnership

The crop top and jeans photoshoot was just Jenner’s latest promotion of the brand as she continues partnering with them.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Jenner also shared a closer look at her sizzling outfit by posting two more pictures for her followers. She wore the same outfit and hairstyle for the photoshoot.

However, in her photos, she posed with her hands resting on her hips. In one photo she smoldered at the camera, while another saw her looking down. Both poses, though, further showed off her fit figure.

Own. Denim also took to Instagram to share several more photos with Jenner. In one photoshoot, she donned a pair of black denim jeans, which she paired with a black sports bra and black boots.

In the other photo, she opted for a leather jacket paired with blue jeans.

Jenner showed that she can rock any color and style of jeans with her flawless long legs and perfect sense of style.

Jenner recently launched Tequila brand

In addition to her modeling, Jenner has also begun to pursue some business ventures. After all, product lines and personal brands are quite common in the Jenner-Kardashian family.

Jenner, though, didn’t go with a makeup or fashion brand, choosing to debut her own Tequila company instead. The brand is called 818 Tequila, as 818 is the area code of the San Fernando Valley where Jenner grew up.

818 Tequila launched in February of 2021 after Jenner claimed to have spent 4 years perfecting the “best tasting tequila.”

On her website, she explained how the tequila is made through partnerships with family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico. Working together, they created a tequila with only the highest quality ingredients.

Jenner has used her modeling experience and social media presence to promote her 818 brand. The brand even has its own Instagram page that keeps followers updated on the brand’s latest milestones as well as frequently provided cocktail recipes.

Jenner’s 818 Tequila has proven to be a successful business venture as it has racked up awards and was even the best-selling new Tequila of 2021.