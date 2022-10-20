Kendall Jenner posed up a storm wearing a tiny tank and matching undies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She’s one of the world’s biggest supermodels, and Kendall Jenner has proved she can look sensational in any outfit.

The 26-year-old sent temperatures soaring as she rocked a tight tank top and pair of undies for her latest mirror selfie.

From reality TV to runways, Kendall has pretty much donned every designer label out there, but even supermodels can’t be dressed to the nines 24/7.

Between advertisements of her 818 Tequila, magazine covers that she’s graced, or just day-to-day snaps, Kendall often updates her fans with her everyday life on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Story yesterday, the reality star rocked a more low-key look as she went about her day.

Posing up a storm in front of her huge mirror, Kendall showed off plenty of her sun-kissed tanned skin and model figure to her 260 million followers.

Kendall wows in tight tank and undies

Slipping into a tight tank top, the brunette beauty cut a perfect figure, with the gray tank showcasing her incredible hourglass shape.

Kendall teamed the tank with a matching pair of undies that left little to the imagination.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Hiding her face with her phone, she wore her dark locks sleeked back behind her shoulders.

The Vogue cover star appeared to be in her bathroom, with a gigantic jacuzzi-type bath and an even bigger window behind her.

She captioned the snap with “This set,” referring to her ensemble, and tagged Frankie’s Bikinis brand.

Kendall Jenner ‘put walls up’ with school friends

Fans can spot Kendall in the brand new series of The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu.

In a preview on Instagram for the next episode, Kendall touched on her younger Keeping Up With The Kardashians days, revealing she would have trouble navigating her friendships due to the colossal fame of her family.

“They just wanted to come over to be on it,” the supermodel explained.

Ever since becoming a household name following the show’s premiere in 2007, Kendall recalled struggling to adjust to life in the spotlight at such a young age.

“When it comes to like friends being on the show it went back a really long time to when I was in middle show and the show had just started and friends at school were a little sus,” she said in a teaser for Thursday’s episode of the new series.

The experience caused the reality star to become guarded, as she revealed: “So my walls went up then.

“I also just get uncomfortable, I never want to be like, ‘Hey, do you want to be on my show?'” she added.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.