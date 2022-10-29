Kendall Jenner wows wearing nothing but a sweater and underwear. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She’s one of the world’s biggest supermodels and rocked the most opulent of ensembles, yet Kendall Jenner has shown she loves to kick back and get cozy just like the rest of us.

The 26-year-old looked sensational as she modeled a stunning sweater and pair of underwear from FWRD.

It’s safe to say that Kendall can rock any kind of look. Not only has she made waves on the runway, but her street-style game has won her major points too.

Just like her famous family, the model has wowed fans for years with her killer style.

Earlier today, Kendall brought the cozy autumn vibes to everyone’s Instagram feed via a few items from her brand FWRD.

In the series of snaps, the model opted for a slight departure from her usual sleek style, cozying up in an oversized sweater.

Kendall Jenner oozes autumn vibes in cozy sweater

In the first picture, Kendall can be seen lying back in the cozy ensemble with her white underwear and gorgeous legs on show.

The stunner posed up even more of a storm in the other snaps she posted.

Her incredible hourglass shape was on full show thanks to her figure-hugging white underwear.

The Vogue cover star wore her dark tresses down, styled in waves that cascaded down the knitted sweater.

For makeup, she kept it simple with a pink gloss on her plump pout, a smokey eye, and rosy blush.

Kendall Jenner is a creative director at FWRD

The stunning knitted number is called The Row, and the underwear is Le Buns. Both are from FWRD – where Kendall is the creative director.

The reality star has channeled all the years she’s spent in front of the camera and on the runway into the role, which she’s held since September 2021.

When the announcement was first made, the fashion retailer shared why they thought Kendall would be the perfect candidate for the role in a press release.

“Kendall is the epitome of luxury fashion, and there isn’t a better fit for this position. The world looks at Kendall to lead the industry,” said REVOLVE Group’s chief brand officer, Raissa Gerona.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand

The beauty also has created her very own tequila brand called 818.

On the 818 website, the model explains why she gravitated toward tequila.

She said, “The area code 818 is home to me, but the earth is home to all of us. So, from the agaves we grow, to the production of the bottle, sustainability and transparency of our supply chain was our core focus. We feel a great sense of responsibility and pride to have a positive impact on individuals, communities, and the environment. We’ve had so many magical nights drinking 818 and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

With her mission being “sustainability and transparency,” her millions are followers and supporters are excited to see the brand evolve into something triumphant.