Kendall Jenner has done it again.

The beautiful Jenner sister snagged another fashion campaign, this time striking a pose for Marc Jacobs.

The 27-year-old model-turned-mogul has been showing a lot of skin lately as she poses for well-known labels.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kendall did a similar shoot in her bedroom earlier this week. In that series of photos, Kendall prepared to hit the sack, capturing a few selfies beforehand.

For Kendall’s latest images, she went professional with her poses with some help from famed photographer Tyrone Lebon.

Kendall shared the lovely content on her Instagram, where she has amassed 276 million followers. Fans could see that Kendall’s beauty has no bounds.

The first part of Kendall’s IG post showed her crouched down on the ground while wearing semi-sheer tights. There was a plain white background behind Kendall, allowing her to take center stage.

She stared at the camera with her signature deadpan face, sporting minimal makeup. In addition to semi-sheer tights, Kendall donned chunky black heels.

Marc Jacobs debuted these shoes during his recent heroes-themed fashion show. The heels and the garments modeled by Kendall were part of Marc’s homage to the late designer Vivienne Westwood.

As for Kendall’s hair, her brown tresses were slicked back, cascading to her back. She wore a simple silver chain around her neck with matching earrings, an ode to Marc’s industrial vibe.

The second shot featured Kendall standing against a blue background. She wore a black leather coat and carried one of Marc’s signature totes. Just like the first picture, Marc’s iconic Kiki Mary Jane shoes were the star of the show, adding extra inches to Kendall’s lean frame.

In Kendall’s caption, she shouted out her photographer and the designer of the trendy ensembles.

Kendall has continued to slay on the modeling front, but if things don’t work out, she has a backup plan.

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch took a lot of people by surprise. Her sisters have focused on skincare, makeup, and fashion lines, so an alcohol line wasn’t exactly expected.

But the unexpected nature of 818 Tequila may have contributed to Kendall’s success.

Another possible factor in the popularity of 818 Tequila might be the time Kendall spent on the project.

Kendall told Rolling Stone, “I started this process five years ago and I had a ton to learn then and still have a ton to learn now.”

She has launched three variations, with 818 Tequila Reposado, 818 Tequila Anejo, and 818 Tequila Blanco. Kendall’s tequila is definitely on the sweeter side, which might appeal to her demographic.

818 Tequila can be purchased in select stores now.