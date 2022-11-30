Kendall Jenner stares at the camera with stunning eyes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kendall Jenner is the type of celebrity who looks absolutely amazing when she dresses up in denim from head to toe –– or anything that she owns in her closet.

Some people can pull off full denim outfits effortlessly, and wearing so certainly makes a bold statement in the fashion world.

The stunning model recently shared a couple of gorgeous photos for a brand-new advertisement in an outfit that was totally jaw-dropping.

Although she wasn’t wearing full denim in the second outfit she wore in the thread, she still looked like an absolute star who knows how to keep up with trends.

When Kendall isn’t busy promoting brands that are heavily related to fashion, she is promoting her 818 Tequila brand.

When her birthday passed in November, the official social media account for her 818 Tequila brand even posted a thoughtful shout-out in honor of her.

Kendall Jenner stuns in denim on denim outfit

The reality TV star rocked a vest made of denim with gold buttons and no sleeves for her latest Instagram share.

She kept the bottom of her vest totally open with her fingertips to show off her incredibly flat stomach. She wore a pair of low-rise denim jeans that perfectly matched her vest over a pair of shiny black boots.

Although Kendall’s hair usually looks pretty dark, it appeared much lighter for this particular photo shoot. She wore her chocolate brown hair parted down the middle in waves.

The second photo from her thread didn’t feature the model wearing full denim. Instead, she wore black jeans with a lacy black bra. Over the bra, she wore a brown blouse made of silk or satin material, which she left completely unbuttoned to show off a little extra skin.

Kendall Jenner is the founder of 818 Tequila

Just like Kendall’s famous sisters from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she decided to pursue her own thriving business in recent years. Kendall launched 818 Tequila, an alcoholic brand for people who love having the perfect thing to sip on during social outings.

The tequila brand uses carefully-selected agaves and special techniques to insure a tasty and smooth finish.

Kendall’s birthday passed by in early November, and the official business page for her tequila brand shouted her out with a stunning picture.

They added a caption that said, “Cheers to our founder @kendalljenner on her birthday! We are raising a glass of 818 today to celebrate” with an emoji of a shot of alcohol and an emoji of a green heart.

In the image, Kendall wore a tan-colored sweater and held her clear glass of tequila with a close-lipped smile to promote her product.