Kendall Jenner in sports bra reveals incredible abs

Kendall Jenner has been in overdrive promoting a high-end brand of jeans called Own. Denim.

The gorgeous model can make just about any outfit look fabulous, no matter how simple or fancy it might be.

In the latest pictures she shared on social media, she is wearing a simple sports bra with a pair of trendy dark jeans.

Sometimes less is more when it comes to the world of professional modeling, and this is something Kendall has proven time and time again.

The reality TV starlet made her sports bra and jeans look even more incredible with the simplicity of her hair, makeup, and lack of jewelry.

One of the reasons this particular photo from Kendall shouldn’t be ignored is that her abs look beyond incredible.

Kendall Jenner’s abs look strong and flat beneath her sports bra

Kendall’s Instagram Story post featured her abs as the star of the show in the middle of her casual outfit for the brand she’s been promoting.

The dark jeans she was wearing were pulled up just below her belly button. They were made of shiny material with pockets on both thighs.

On her top half, she was wearing a black sports bra with thick straps over her shoulders. Kendall’s arms looked strong and toned as she pulled her sports bra over to reveal a little more skin.

The minimal amount of makeup on Kendall‘s face and the smoothness of her hair swept behind her back both allowed more attention to be drawn to the jeans she was promoting.

Kendall Jenner’s abs always look fierce

Kendall shared more pictures highlighting just how amazing her abs are during the summer. In the pictures, she was leaning back in an artistic-looking chair wearing shiny light yellow pants with a plain white tank top.

Since the tank top was rolled up under her chest, her abs were perfectly visible to see. The yellow pants she was wearing were high-waisted, which means her belly button was hidden.

Typically, Kendall has no issues showing off her belly button, but since high-waisted pants don’t always allow belly buttons to be seen, she made that style trade-off.

Kendall accessorized with a simple pair of brown sunglasses and black sandals. Her makeup was lightweight and clean, and her nails were painted a dark color on both her fingers and toes. Eyebrow tint, foundation, and lipstick were the name of the game for Kendall.

She wore her hair down, straight, and parted in the middle with smooth waves incorporated throughout.