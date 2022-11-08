Kendall Jenner looked fabulous in a revealing number. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kendall Jenner stopped her followers in their tracks once again with a sizzling behind-the-scenes photo that showed her wearing nothing but a sheer bodysuit.

The radiant daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall is no stranger to the spotlight and has been modeling since she was just 14 years old.

Still, as a thriving businesswoman and media personality, Kendall is known for much more than just her photogenic face.

It’s hard to tell if she was getting ready for an event or just getting home after a long night out, but the beauty had a sparkly silver garment pushed down around her hips.

Kendall’s toned physique was accentuated by the see-through fabric, which clung to her every curve.

She accessorized with a pair of blingy diamond earrings, and her signature brunette locks were styled in graceful waves.

Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner showed off her stunning silhouette for new Eight Reserve by 818 Tequila promotion

In February 2021, Kendall launched her very own tequila brand called 818 Tequila, and just a few months later, it was named “Best Reposado” at World Tequila Awards.

Like her sisters, Kendall has collaborated with countless fashion labels over the years, but this was the first alcohol brand to be launched by the famous family.

In August, the 27-year-old California girl promoted 818’s new Eight Reserve with a steamy silhouette photo shoot.

Her flawless figure looked radiant alongside the eight-shaped bottle.

She captioned the share, “I’m so excited to introduce Eight Reserve by 818. Our new Añejo Reserve is out. Learn more now at eightreserve.com.”

Kendall Jenner rocked a revealing Cowgirl Jessie costume from Toy Story

Kendall giddied up over to Instagram to share a string of Halloween photos wearing a Cowgirl Jessie costume from Toy Story.

The stunning socialite showed off her chiseled abs and round bottom in the revealing getup, which featured super tiny cut-off shorts.

She added a simple cowboy emoji to the post.

In a recent interview with W magazine, Kendall was asked to share her feelings on the relationship between social media and fashion.

The young star replied, “Social media has absolutely opened up the fashion world to so many different people and ideas. We’re always expanding into new apps and new platforms and new things. It’s bringing the audience into the whole experience and really pushing people in the fashion world to be their most creative selves and to think, What can I come up with next?”