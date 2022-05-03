Kendall Jenner impresses in thigh-skimming miniskirt

Kendall Jenner close up. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has been showing off her supermodel legs while in a thigh-skimming weekend look. The 26-year-old spent the weekend sharing a variety of selfies ahead of this year’s Met Gala, and one look included a leggy miniskirt.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stunned fans with a mirror selfie, going edgy in leather and fluffy via a large jacket.

Kendall Jenner stuns in weekend leggy look

Kendall’s selfie showed her on hardwood floors and, shooting her smartphone, an expressionless gaze.

The new Hulu star, this year joining her famous sisters on The Kardashians, highlighted her long limbs in a black and high-waisted black mini skirt, also going fun in a fluffy fur jacket in multi tonal brown, black, and tan.

The 818 tequila founder wore her dark locks down, also sporting discreet but warming makeup via blush and a matte lip.

Giving pal Hailey Bieber a run for her money on the leggy front, Kendall opted out of a caption.

The look doesn’t come cheap. The Mongolian Lamb Fur Jacket from designer Roberto Cavalli retails for over $5,000. It’s also sold out. The 16 Arlington miniskirt, meanwhile, retails for $995. Jenner is known for her love of designer brands also for fronting them. She currently boasts contracts with Jacquemus, Hugo Boss, and Michael Kors. Her repertoire of ambassador gigs also includes Versace and Calvin Klein.

Kendall Jenner outlines her views about Instagram

Speaking to fellow model Cara Delevingne about social media, where Kendall both ups her career game, shows off her promos and promotes her tequila brand, the model stated: “I think Instagram is still a fun place for the most part. I like going on and seeing what people are up to, but I mostly follow stupid accounts with pictures of puppies and little baby animals and people saving animals. Forget about Twitter, which is so not fun these days. It just makes me sad.”

The 2018 feature also saw Kendall mention the Kendall + Kylie clothing brand she runs with sister Kylie Jenner, 24 “Kylie and I have our little brand that we do together, and actually have a fun time doing it, but I would love to branch off and do something a little more serious and really sit down and test my brain and play with it a little bit,” she added. And she has. 818 tequila launched in 2021.