Kendall Jenner stunned in a silver dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kendall Jenner was radiant in a silver dress for her nephew’s Bar Mitzvah.

The shiny silver dress shined even brighter as it reflected the light around her. It cropped at her upper thighs and was formfitting to show off her incredible figure.

Kendall paired the dress with sheer black tights that accentuated their shape. She elevated her look with shiny black heels with pointed toes that complemented her height.

The reality star accessorized with an elegant crystal necklace that fell just between her collarbones and large studded diamond earrings. She wore a small and shiny black purse over her shoulder that matched her heels.

Kendall wore her hair slicked back with a middle part that highlighted her elegant look even further. Her makeup was lovely, with long lashes, pink lips, and beautiful contour.

Kendall was spotted in Los Angeles sporting her fashionable look while arriving to celebrate her nephew Mason Disick’s Bar Mitzvah.

Kendall Jenner was gorgeous in a shiny silver dress. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner models for Own Denim

Kendall posted a series of photos in Own Denim jeans to promote the brand. She looked amazing in the jeans and it’s clear they were a perfect fit for her.

The jeans were high-waisted, fit her long and lean legs all the way down, and flared out at the ankles. She paired it with a tiny white tank top, for a classic look.

Kendall included in her caption, “you’re cute jeans ;).”

The post certainly was a fantastic promotion for the brand, as it earned well over 4,000,000 likes and was flooded with over 12,000 comments.

Kendall Jenner stuns in stripes

Kendall posted a beautiful series of black and white photos, wearing a black and white striped shirt.

The striped shirt was form-fitting and featured long sleeves. She paired it with large sunglasses, and her shiny hair reflected the light around her.

The sheer tights and heels with pointed toes accentuated the length of her legs and her toned figure. She posed with crossed legs as she sat on a wooden chair and looked absolutely fabulous in the process.

Overall, Kendall looked trendy and, of course, beautiful.

The star included in her caption an ant emoji. She continued to tag @fwrd and included the hashtags, “#kjxfwrd #kendallsedit.”

The post earned far over 2,000,000 likes and over 6,000 likes.