Kendall Jenner frees the nipple in graphic crop top

Kendall Jenner is exposing a chest, but not in the traditional sense. The supermodel, 26, quite literally freed the nipple in a tank top with a photo of breasts on the front this week, posting the edgy and feminine-strong look to her social media and likely thrilling fans.

Kendall, known for her braless and sheer tops as she flies the flag for feminine empowerment, opted for a look that singer Miley Cyrus would likely approve of.

Kendall Jenner has chest to show

Posing from a closet and under a skylight, the Hulu star wowed with her abs on display as she modeled a pair of blue jeans, pairing them with a very statement and graphic black crop top, one complete with a horizontal gray chest panel – that’s where the female chest came in.

Kendall largely hid her face as she held up her smartphone for the mirror shot, also rocking the recent red hair she’s been making headlines for.

The 818 tequila founder angled her hips for a figure flaunt, also rocking a red manicure.

Kendall offered no caption. The former E! star has been making plenty of headlines of late, this as she hits up the Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, CA. Sister Kylie Jenner, 24, joined her in a rare appearance after welcoming her second child earlier this year.

Kendall was spotted with BFF Kai Fhadra at Coachella this year, but not with boyfriend Devin Booker, who may have had his career keeping him away. The low-key couple, spotted more often in public these days, tends to duck the camera, but Kendall has opened up on dating the NBA player.

Kendall Jenner dishes on boyfriend

“Of course [I watch]. I watch every game unless I have…last night I had a dinner but all my friends and family know that I like sit with my phone wherever I am,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in a rare interview on her love life.

Touching on sister Khloe Kardashian’s failed marriage to NBA star Lamar Odom, the Alo Yoga partner added, “Yeah, [I became a sports nut because of this]. I’ve always been a fan of basketball since basically with Khloé…I remember we used to go to all the Lakers games when I was really young so I’ve been a huge fan of the NBA for a really long time.”