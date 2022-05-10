Kendall Jenner enjoys braless horseback ride in pigtails

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kendall Jenner is showing her equestrian edge by trotting around on horseback and rocking a braless pigtails look. The supermodel, 26, spent the weekend proving that she’s happy to get her fitness in via horseback riding, also making her selfie video a cute fashion display.

Jenner, fresh from glamming up in custom-made Prada for the 2022 Met Gala, ditched the ballgown look for something way more casual, and fans were quick to repost the footage.

Kendall Jenner stuns horseback riding in pigtails

The video showed the 818 tequila founder all smiles as she enjoyed a fresh air moment and some horse time.

Kendall trotted along a sun-drenched road, wearing tight jeans plus a clingy, cropped, and white short-sleeved tee with red writing across it. “CHERRY RANCH WEAR” on the tee upped the country feel, as did the Moon partner wearing her dark locks in cute braided pigtails.

Having seemingly ditched her brief redheaded stint, Kendall smiled in shades, also showing the perks of her Calabasas location as she rode under clear blue skies.

Jenner joins fellow celebrity horseback riding enthusiasts, including sitcom star Kaley Cuoco and supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Kendall has opened up about her love of horses. In 2019, the reality star spoke to The Cut, dishing: “I’m a horse girl, literally. I grew up riding horses. So for my whole entire life I would beg my parents to please get me a pony. I wasn’t just some little girl who was like, ‘I need a pony for no reason.’ It was my life. I ate, breathed, and slept horses. And I wanted one so bad.”

Kendall Jenner’s fitness game starts at 7 a.m.

As to her fitness overall, it’s serious stuff for the catwalk queen. “I prefer to work out in the morning. To stay toned, I do a lot of ab work with my trainer, Gunnar Peterson, and occasionally I’ll take a kickboxing class,” she told Harper’s Bazaar as she detailed workouts that kick off early and at 7 a.m. Also known for their early morning workouts are sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

The entire KarJenner clan is currently making headlines for the April debut of the new Hulu series The Kardashians, their first major reality gig since Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended in 2021. The family also put on a joint show at this year’s Met Gala, one seeing Kim channel Marilyn Monroe.