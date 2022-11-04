Kendall Jenner spent her 27th birthday looking incredible as she enjoyed a sunny day out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XPX/StarMaxWorldwide

Kendall Jenner soaked up the sun for a sizzling birthday selfie with bestie Fai Khadra.

The supermodel looked sensational as she went topless to top up her tan on Thursday morning (November 3).

From strutting her stuff down the runway to gracing the cover of magazines, it seems even supermodel Kendall needs a little R&R from time to time.

It was Kendall’s 27th birthday today (November 3) and in an Instagram Story that her friend Fai posted earlier, she was a vision of beauty as she topped up her tan during the gorgeous weather.

In the sizzling snap, Kendall can be seen lounging on a boat on her front, with a huge grin on her face.

It appeared the reality star was topless in the sun-soaked selfie which she reposted to her own Story an hour later.

Kendall Jenner wows in a sun-soaked snap

As she beamed for the camera, her messy raven tresses cascaded down her face, and her natural beauty shone.

Fai captioned the pic, “Birthdayyyyyyyyyyyyyyy” and tagged Kendall.

Kendall and Fai made for a picture-perfect couple during their sunbathing session, yet their relationship is strictly platonic.

The pair last cleared up their relationship status when she went with Fai to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding in 2019.

Kendall Jenner stuns as she enjoys sunny boat day with friend Fai. Pic credit: @faikhadra/Instagram

People reports that Kendall explained online, “We don’t date, he’s just my date.”

However, rumors of the two dating have long been around since the start of their friendship, with the pair even playing into it sometimes.

In November 2019, Kendall jokingly posted about Fai being the father of her future kids.

The Vogue cover star posted a photo on Instagram of herself, Fai, and her nephews, Psalm and Saint West, as Elle reports.

They both smiled into the mirror in the since-deleted post.

Kendall captioned the post, “everyone in favor of Fai and I starting a family say ‘I,'” with a raised-hand emoji.

Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand 818 tequila and collabs with Moon

Similar to actors Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney, Kendall decided to also launch her very own tequila brand called 818 Tequila.

The spirit is produced in Jalisco, Mexico, and puts “sustainability and transparency” as its core focus.

With the help of local, family-owned farmers, Jenner is able to supply the market with a tequila she believes to be the “best tasting.”

Kendall has also collaborated with the brand Moon on numerous occasions.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, she has co-collaborated with the brand and helped to promote its toothbrush and create its Whitening Pen.