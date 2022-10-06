Kendall Jenner braless in a tiny white tank to show off jeans

Close-up of Kendall Jenner’s face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Going braless is technically not an issue on most social media platforms if you have enough coverage in place.

Kendall Jenner is the type of star who knows where to draw those lines without being way too edgy.

The model’s latest Instagram posts are all about the jeans she’s promoting –– but her top half is what’s pulling in more attention.

Regardless of the brand or company Kendall is working with on a professional level, she always dazzles.

Interestingly enough, even when Kendall is wearing an outfit that most people would consider casual, she still looks completely luxurious.

There’s a reason she has millions of followers who are keeping up with her posts and trends.

Kendall Jenner stuns in a tiny white tank top with no bra

In the photos Kendall posted on social media, she’s wearing a tiny white tank top that’s been rolled up along her rib cage.

It’s apparent that she’s not wearing a bra or anything with padding underneath the tank top in either of the seductive pictures she shared.

Since the tank top is rolled up to reveal a little extra skin, her flat stomach and subtle curves are perfectly visible.

The tank top doesn’t hide Kendall’s strong arms or toned shoulders either. On her bottom half, she’s sporting a pair of dark denim jeans that remain loose around her ankles.

Kendall skipped out on adding any accessories including jewelry or shoes. She kept her makeup as simple as possible and let her smooth hair flow behind her neck with a part down the middle.

In an older episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kendall shared a hilariously memorable moment with her mother, Kris Jenner. She told her mom, “You’re cute jeans!”

Kris simply couldn’t understand what Kendall was trying to say with the unconventional compliment, but it’s exactly what Kendall added as her playful caption.

Kendall’s brown bikini is a showstopper

Kendall’s braless tiny white tank top looked excellent, but she also looked amazing in a series of pictures she posted during the summer.

Kendall posed with her dog wearing a simple two-piece brown bikini near a body of water on a pier. The pics were most certainly taken to promote her 818 Tequila brand as she sat back with a full bottle of branded liquor near her thigh.

Kendall added a baseball top and sunglasses to the look for a more casual and relatable feel.

The baseball cap was green in the front with a white netted back side. Kendall’s sunglasses were simple and black. Her face wasn’t too visible in the shots, but it looked as if she didn’t have any makeup on whatsoever.