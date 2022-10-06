Kendall Jenner all smiles in unbuttoned shirt and bra

Close-up of Kendall Jenner’s face. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

With Kendall Jenner‘s high level of beauty and fashion knowledge, she can pull off any outfit.

The stunning model seemingly looks incredible regardless of how much (or how little) she’s wearing.

Kendall keeps a busy schedule modeling for different agencies and brands all the time.

She also spends time advertising for her 818 Tequila brand on social media.

Her latest swoon-worthy Instagram picture is less about her liquor sales and more about her style, though.

In a photo she shared on her Instagram Story, she looks totally content in a casual outfit that suits her well.

Kendall Jenner smiles in a white bra under her unbuttoned shirt

Kendall somehow knows how to make casual clothes look beyond lavish and classy. She posed for a denim advertisement sitting criss-cross applesauce in the middle of a grey studio.

She wore dark jeans that cut off about halfway down her leg revealing her calves. She also wore a white bra underneath an unbuttoned shirt, showing off her midsection and chest.

Kendall Jenner wearing bra and unbuttoned top. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

She made sure to tag @own.denim by @stevie_dance to let people know where they can go to find the same exact jeans she was modeling.

Kendall also tagged @samvissermakeup, the makeup artist who perfected her glowing face for the astonishing photo shoot.

Sam played up Kendall’s natural beauty by adding eyebrow tint, mascara, and a light shade of lipstick. The artist gave her a dewy look with a touch of shine on the tip of her nose and cheekbones.

Kendall Jenner is a bikini beauty

When Kendall isn’t busy advertising amazing jeans to wear or tequila, she spends time rocking bikinis.

During the summer, she posted a couple of pictures of herself wearing a red and white checkered two-piece near a gorgeous body of water.

One of the design details that made the bikini even cuter was the straps’ physical attachment to the cups with the help of white, heart-shaped clasps. Those same exact white, heart-shaped clasps also kept the bottoms together over Kendall’s hip bones.

Kendall smiled with a close-lipped grin in the first image while sitting criss-cross applesauce on a blue and white striped beach towel. She kept her black flip-flops and Cherry tote bag close by.

She accessorized her bikini with a pair of earrings and a simple necklace. She went with a shade of dark green nail polish as well.

Kendall kept her makeup minimal that day with her hair looking clean, fresh, and slicked back. The second picture of the thread zoomed in on her toned figure and flat abs.