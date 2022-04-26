Kendall Jenner all skin in happiness sunbathe

Kendall Jenner poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Admedia

Kendall Jenner is all skin in a bit of a ‘hot dogs or legs’ situation, as she tops up her tan while enjoying a book. The supermodel, 26, is fresh from making headlines as she showed off a fun zebra-print bikini, but she didn’t even peep her swimwear as she shared a leggy sunbathing shot last weekend.

Kendall posted while chilling in the sun and reading Sea of Strangers by Lang Leav.

Kendall Jenner takes photo under clear blue sky

The 818 tequila founder’s photo came very low-key and seemingly not with a professional photographer involved. The sister to Kylie Jenner showed her super-toned long legs all bronzed while propping up a book; Kendall was reading a quote about being happy.

“That’s the thing about happiness. It doesn’t require justification. When I’m happy, I’m happy. I don’t feel the need to write about it,” the text read.

Jenner also showed off mustard-yellow nails via a manicure, with the only other visible thing in the photo being a clear blue sky.

Kendall’s post was quickly reshared to fan accounts, ones dedicated to documenting the new Hulu star’s every Instagram move.

Bikini action from Kendall has been plentiful this month. It’s also doubled up as promo for her 818 tequila brand, launched in 2021. In mid-April, the star wowed fans fully topless poolside as she wore only blue bikini bottoms. Holding a bottle of her tequila, she wrote: “@drink818 by the pool.” The post has now topped 8.5 million likes.

What Kendall Jenner feeds her famous body

As to how Kendall keeps in shape, it looks like the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is blessed from above. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the pasta and sushi lover revealed:

“I love Nobu for sushi or Craig’s, where I order the Vegan Spaghetti Bolognese or Margherita Pizza. I always make sure to have one or two nights a week out with friends, where I’ll get dressed up for dinner and be social.” Touching on how social life is a part of her self-care, Jenner added: “I think part of staying inspired and happy really comes from surrounding yourself with the right energy. Thankfully I have friends who lift me up and help push me.”

Kendall is also known for loving mom Kris Jenner’s famous pasta and peas dishes, something fans have seen her eat the minute she gets home after a flight.