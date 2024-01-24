Ken Jennings reveals why Emma Stone might have a ‘leg up’ when auditioning for Jeopardy!

Emma Stone is dreaming of competing on Jeopardy!, and host Ken Jennings thinks the actress has a real shot.

During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Ken, 49, revealed that he had heard through the grapevine that Emma expressed her desire to be on the show.

When host Mark Consuelos asked Ken what he thought about Emma wanting to be on Jeopardy!, he said, “Yes, she said she wants to be [on the show] … and she doesn’t want to be on Celebrity [Jeopardy!].”

“She wants to be on, like, real, original recipe Jeopardy! and that’s a hard show,” Ken told Kelly Ripa and her husband/co-host, Mark.

Admittedly, Ken would be thrilled to have Emma as a contestant on the popular quiz show.

“We would take her in a heartbeat,” he revealed.

Ken Jennings reacts to Emma Stone’s dream to compete on Jeopardy!

When Kelly asked whether Emma would have to audition like every other would-be contestant or access some sort of “fast track,” Ken explained that she would have to follow the same rules as everyone else.

“She would have to go through the same tests,” he dished. “Now, our viewers, if they want to be on the show, they can try out from home. You can take a test online, then do a Zoom audition.”

When it comes to auditioning, though, Ken thinks Emma may have an advantage over her potential competitors.

“I think she might have a leg up, though,” Ken admitted. “She’s probably pretty good on camera.”

Mark concurred, replying, “Yes, I would say the camera loves her.”

As it turns out, Emma has been auditioning to be a contestant on Jeopardy! for quite some time.

Emma Stone applies to compete on Jeopardy! every summer

During an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Emma shared, “I apply [to be a contestant on Jeopardy!] every June.”

Emma made it clear that she hopes to appear on the standard version of the Emmy award-winning show, not the Celebrity version, which typically gives contestants easier clues.

“I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy. I want to earn my stripes,” the Cruella actress confessed.

“You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I’ve never gotten on the show,” she continued. “I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy.”

The Jeopardy! auditioning process explained

For those interested in auditioning to get on an episode of Jeopardy!, an online quiz must first be taken.

Jeopardy!’s website recommends setting aside 15 minutes to complete the test, in which test-takers aged 18 and over are given 15 seconds to answer each of the 50 clues.

Once a wanna-be player passes the online test (and meets the minimum eligibility requirements), they’re placed into a “random selection process for an invitation to an audition.”

“Assuming you perform well at the audition, you will be placed into the contestant pool and could be invited to compete up to 18 months from your audition date,” their site states.

“Making it to an audition is not a guarantee of being invited to compete on the show,” and selections are random.