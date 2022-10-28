Kelsey Calemine looks incredible in a shared selfie wearing a cowboy hat. Pic credit: @fatherkels/Instagram

Kelsey Calemine or Fatherkels, as she is referred to mostly on social media, is a big personality on most social media platforms.

You might have seen her hanging out with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, or other important influencers.

But despite who she is friends with, she is mainly known for her incredible style.

The YouTuber posed for the camera wearing a black crop top and a mini skirt on a balcony.

Her hair has been through a lot of transformations. Not long ago, she had a short blonde bob that later turned into long blonde hair with darker roots. Now, she decided to give red a chance for this fall.

For this photo, she styled it curled, half up and half down, with front pieces framing her face.

Kelsey Calemine wows in white bikini for balcony views

She also shared in the same Instagram photo dump post another picture of her on the same balcony, except it was daytime, and this time she was in an incredible white bikini that showed off her fit physique.

Kelsey covered herself up a little by letting a white button-up shirt fall over her shoulders.

The social media personality seemed to be having a great time while on the beach. She also shared with her fans a snap of her dinner as she posed with a cup of red wine in her hand, wearing the same white skirt as before, but this time she paired it with an open blue button-up shirt.

Kelsey Calemine shows off her incredible physique in plaid bikini

The 23-year-old seems to be having a lot of fun and enjoying the sun and the heat.

She recently posted a mirror selfie wearing a blue and pink bikini that allowed her curves to look even more incredible. She covered herself up a little by wearing a pair of light denim shorts that she left open so the bottom of the bikini could be seen.

Her hair was up, and she accessorized by wearing a black pair of sunglasses and carrying a green bag.

Kelsey shared another photo dump of her holidays where she could be seen wearing another plunging bikini, this time aquamarine, with a colorful striped pair of shorts underneath.

The Instagram icon is not far from hitting 3 million followers on Instagram and she has over 50k subscribers on YouTube.