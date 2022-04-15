Kelsea Ballerini whips hair in braless minidress

Kelsea Ballerini smiling close up Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelsea Ballerini is giving off Whip My Hair energy as she stuns in a thigh-skimming and braless minidress. The Hole in the Bottle singer this week updated for her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a photo dump from the recent CMT Music Awards, showing off her cute style and killer figure and raking plenty of comments.

The blonde stunner posed in her spaghetti strap dress as she opened a gallery of photos summing up the annual event, one seeing her host and sadly being forced to do it all remotely after testing positive for COVID-19.

Kelsea Ballerini stuns in minidress snap

Kelsea was snapped swishing her blonde hair as she posed all smiles and showing off her super-toned body. The Aerie partner opted for muted lavenders as she went plunging in her peep-hole number — the dress came with a tiny flesh-flashing cut-out below the chest, with Kelsea also going braless. The cute mini also boasted a gold floral design at the hem and was perfectly matched via pastel purple eyeshadow.

Kelsea further rocked sparkly hoop earrings, then returning for a much brighter and lime green look.

Further photos showed the country singer flaunting her fabulous legs as she posed by cream drapes and in her bustier-style green dress, also showing off pointed-toe and yellow stilettos.

Then sharing a stage shot from the star-studded night, Kelsea also snapped a glitter bra selfie, writing: “CMT DUMP.”

Kelsea continues to expand her career beyond music. In 2021, she was unveiled as a promo face for popular retailer Aerie, even braving an untouched underwear shot to show she stands by body positivity.

Kelsea Ballerini values body positivity

In the August 2021 snap, Kelsea told her followers:

“Honestly, if ya would’ve told me a few years ago I’d be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouching…I woulda…[person running away emoji] but I’m proud of the personal growth I’ve had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and lifestyle. vulnerable? yes, but happy. thanks @aerie for having me along for the reallll ride. #AeriePartner #AerieREAL.”

Also fronting the #AerieREAL Voices campaign is Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Kelsea, who says her In-N-Out dates are a “weekly” affair and shows her home-fried chicken on Instagram, has also opened up on her insecurities, telling her social media followers that her weight going up and down over the pandemic is something she’s learned to accept.