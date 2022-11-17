Kelsea Ballerini was busy finalizing divorce on Grammy nominations day

Kelsea Ballerini finalized her divorce the same day she received a Grammy nomination. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kelsea Ballerini has revealed she had quite the day recently after she and her ex-husband, Morgan Evans, finalized their divorce.

The 29-year-old legally dissolved her marriage just hours before she received a Grammy nomination and the keys to her “dream house.”

Kelsea previously spent five years with fellow singer-songwriter Morgan Evans but announced their divorce in a heartbreaking post back in August.

The same day the former couple finalized their split, Kelsea scored her third Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance for her song Heartfirst.

While performing at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, the blonde beauty shared some life updates with her fans by recounting her bittersweet day.

Addressing the crowd, she said on stage, ‘The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce.”

Kelsea continued, “And then getting nominated for a Grammy, and then getting the keys to my dream home, and now standing in the circle of the Opry.”

In typical Kelsea fashion, the beauty made light of life’s ups and downs by joking, “And s**t, if that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is.”

The sweet moment was filmed by fans, who then shared it online.

After receiving the Grammy nod, Kelsea took to social media to share a candid video of her reaction to the great news.

In the sweet video, Kelsea screams with excitement and wipes away happy tears from her cheeks.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans split

Kelsea and Morgan initially crossed paths at the Country Music Channel Awards in Australia, where they co-hosted the event in 2016.

The two then began dating and announced their engagement on Christmas Day of that year.

A year later, Kelsea and Morgan tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Unfortunately, the pair called it quits in August this year and announced they were separating.

In October, during an appearance on CBS Mornings to promote her latest album, Subject To Change, Kelsea explained that filing for divorce wasn’t a hasty decision.

“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” she told host Anthony Mason.

The singer-songwriter continued, “There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey.”

Kelsea will have to wait until next February at the Grammys to see if she’ll pick up an award.