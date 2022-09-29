Kelsea Ballerini stuns in thigh-skimming LBD

Kelsea Ballerini stunned in an LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kelsea Ballerini dazzled in a new picture shared with fans where she promoted her new track Love Is A Cowboy.

The country-pop singer joked with fans that the song was having its own “debut tv lil yeehaw moment 🤠🤍” on the Late Late Show.

She looked stunning in a little black dress but swapped cowboy boots for some knee-high boots instead.

The minidress was strapless with cutout detail at the chest, featuring some silver trim detail at the edges.

This trim detail was carried through to the bottom part of the garment, where a uniform circular pattern was created. The circles were small, excluding four large ones, which were stacked vertically down the center.

The knee-high boots appeared to be soft and made of a suede-like material. They stopped just below the knee, revealing Kelsea’s tanned thighs above.

The singer’s long blonde tresses were loosely waved and shone in the bright sunshine, falling over her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She was standing outdoors in an unknown location, surrounded by concrete flooring and a white wall in the background.

The sky was a brilliant blue, totally cloud free on what looked to be a hot summer’s afternoon.

Her all-black ensemble contrasted greatly with the tones surrounding her, allowing her to stand out and be noticed.

Kelsea Ballerini performs her latest single Love Is A Cowboy

She rocked the outfit in her television performance of the song on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The singer and the band performed the track live on the show, from a country-inspired set.

The song is the second single from her new album, Subject To Change, which was released on September 23, 2022.

The singer has a large following on social media, with 2.9 million on Instagram alone.

Kelsea’s fans raved over the performance in the comments section, with one saying, “You sound incredible❤️.”

Another used the cowboy emoji to say, “Slay Kelsea🤠🤠🤠” and another exclaimed, “You are amazing Kelsea!”

One fan simply just said, “Amazing ❤️.”

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

Kelsea Ballerini calls Morgan Evans split ‘deeply difficult decision’

Kelsea previously spent five years with fellow singer/songwriter Morgan Evans but recently announced their divorce in a heartbreaking post.

She took to Instagram Stories to share a vulnerable statement about the divorce with her fans.

“I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote.

She followed with, “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Pic credit: @kelseaballerini/Instagram

The singer went on to say that although things have ended between her and Morgan, she feels grateful for the years they spent together and is looking forward to her next chapter in life.

She ended her statement by requesting that they be given some privacy during what was a difficult time.

Speaking to US Weekly, Kelsea revealed that she filed for divorce on Friday, August 26, in Davidson County, Tennessee. A source revealed that the couple had been working to try and fix their marriage for some time.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” the source said. “They ultimately decided that they had no choice but to officially separate.”